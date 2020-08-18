New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Minecraft welcomes you to the Jurassic World DLC

Minecraft is getting injected with some dinosaur DNA as Mojang and introduces the Jurassic World DLC.
Ozzie Mejia
2

By this point, after a decade of block-building fun, what more does Minecraft really need? Think really hard about it. Ok, I believe at least one of you said "dinosaurs." Alright, done! Mojang is giving players a chance to go from building their own worlds to building a special habitat for prehistoric creatures. Yes, Minecraft is getting dinosaurs, courtesy of the new Jurassic World DLC.

The Jurassic World DLC essentially brings the full aesthetic of Universal Pictures' dinosaur thrillers to Minecraft. Players can craft and train their own dinosaurs, build their own theme parks and exhibits, and set out to gather their own dinosaur DNA. Many of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World set pieces are at your disposal, including vehicles and NPCs. It's just as Dr. Hammond first envisioned it back in 1992. And nothing could possibly go wrong, no sir. Ignore the cynical mathematician with the chest hair in the corner. He doesn't know what he's talking about and we don't know how he got in here.

The Jurassic World DLC will feature over 60 dinosaur types. That includes various hybrids, as well as many of the classic dinos like the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Velociraptor. This goes along with 21 skins, which are also included. It's one of the more robust DLC offerings in Minecraft thus far. The trailer even goes so far as to re-enact some of the classic moments from the movies.

Minecraft Jurassic World

Mojang has been quite busy with Minecraft throughout the year, most recently deploying the massive Nether Update. The studio has also been hard at work on spin-off Minecraft Dungeons, which recently got its Jungle Awakens DLC.

If you're interested in trying it out, the Minecraft Jurassic World DLC is available now through the Minecraft Marketplace. You can learn more about this latest add-on by visiting the Minecraft website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

