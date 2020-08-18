Minecraft welcomes you to the Jurassic World DLC Minecraft is getting injected with some dinosaur DNA as Mojang and introduces the Jurassic World DLC.

By this point, after a decade of block-building fun, what more does Minecraft really need? Think really hard about it. Ok, I believe at least one of you said "dinosaurs." Alright, done! Mojang is giving players a chance to go from building their own worlds to building a special habitat for prehistoric creatures. Yes, Minecraft is getting dinosaurs, courtesy of the new Jurassic World DLC.

The Jurassic World DLC essentially brings the full aesthetic of Universal Pictures' dinosaur thrillers to Minecraft. Players can craft and train their own dinosaurs, build their own theme parks and exhibits, and set out to gather their own dinosaur DNA. Many of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World set pieces are at your disposal, including vehicles and NPCs. It's just as Dr. Hammond first envisioned it back in 1992. And nothing could possibly go wrong, no sir. Ignore the cynical mathematician with the chest hair in the corner. He doesn't know what he's talking about and we don't know how he got in here.

The Jurassic World DLC will feature over 60 dinosaur types. That includes various hybrids, as well as many of the classic dinos like the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Velociraptor. This goes along with 21 skins, which are also included. It's one of the more robust DLC offerings in Minecraft thus far. The trailer even goes so far as to re-enact some of the classic moments from the movies.

Mojang has been quite busy with Minecraft throughout the year, most recently deploying the massive Nether Update. The studio has also been hard at work on spin-off Minecraft Dungeons, which recently got its Jungle Awakens DLC.

If you're interested in trying it out, the Minecraft Jurassic World DLC is available now through the Minecraft Marketplace. You can learn more about this latest add-on by visiting the Minecraft website.