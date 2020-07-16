Ghost of Tsushima strategy guide Our handy guide includes everything you need to become a legendary samurai in Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima is now available and that means it is finally time for players to dive into the beautiful and visually rich world that Sucker Punch Productions has created. If you’re checking out the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive, then we’re here to help. Below you’ll find an assortment of fantastic guides to assist you on your journey to take down the Mongol horde and save the island of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima strategy guide

There is a lot to explore and learn about the world in Ghost of Tsushima. Whether you’re trying to take down a Mongol fort or searching for that next Inari Shrine to add to your collection, there are plenty of secrets for your to find spread across the island of Tsushima, and we’re going to help you find them all.

In Ghost of Tsushima, players take on the role of Jin Sakai, a Samurai that must think outside of his code of honor when the dreaded Mongol army appears on the island of Tsushima, intent on taking the mainland. Jin will learn new tricks along the way, unlock loads of new gear, armor, and even different combat stances. We’ve broken down all of the information that you need to know about the game in the various links included below, so feel free to take a look and find whatever you need to help you progress.

Guide Link Description How to get new Stances (coming soon) Stances play a vital role in combat. Make sure you know how to unlock new Stances so you can prioritize increasing the different ways you have to fight the enemy. How to upgrade weapons (coming soon) Find out how to upgrade weapons by gathering various crafting materials scattered all around the island of Tsushima. How to farm Flowers fast (coming soon) You'll need Flowers if you want to purchase various customization items. This guide will teach you the quickest way to find and farm Flowers in Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima is a PlayStation 4 exclusive developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind hits like Sly Cooper and the Infamous series. The latest in the company’s line-up, Ghost of Tsushima brings all of the developer’s knowledge and experience working on huge open-world games to the forefront and creates a delightful experience with a deep story that samurai fans are going to love.

We’ll continue to update this Ghost of Tsushima guide with new content throughout the coming weeks. Please check back often for the most up-to-date information.