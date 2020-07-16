How to upgrade armor - Ghost of Tsushima Tired of constantly dying? Learn how to upgrade your armor and become stronger in Ghost of Tsushima.

Armor plays a very important role in combat in Ghost of Tsushima. In fact, using the wrong armor can oftentimes lead to you suffering defeat at the hands of the Mongols that have invaded the island. Make sure you know how to upgrade armor by checking out this handy guide.

How to upgrade armor

Upgrading armor is a two-step process. First, you’re going to need to gather the various crafting materials and Supplies that are needed to pull off the upgrade. Crafting materials like Iron, Steel, Bamboo, and others can be found throughout the world. If you’re struggling to find Iron or Steel, then we suggest heading to Mongol campsites as they often have a nice stock of these more premium materials up for grabs.

Upgrading your armor makes it more effective and also changes the armor's appearance.

Supplies, the main currency of the game, can pretty much be found anywhere, so that shouldn’t be that difficult to stock up on. If you need to, you can always sell off crafting materials you don’t need at the various merchants situated at Survivor Camps or in major towns. We don’t really recommend doing this, as you never know when you’re going to end up needing those items for your next upgrade.

When you’ve stocked up on crafting materials, it’s time to complete the process. Make your way to the nearest major town or villager and look out for the Armorer. This vendor will upgrade your various armor sets to different tiers, unlocking better perks, as well as changing how the item looks itself. Pretty much every set of armor that you find can benefit from some upgrades, so don’t be afraid to go out of your way to gather materials and make it happen.

