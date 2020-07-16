How to increase Resolve - Ghost of Tsushima Everything you need to know to increase your Resolve in Ghost of Tsushima on the PlayStation 4.

Combat in Ghost of Tsushima can be grueling and having various upgrades will help you in the long run. One of the first things you’ll want to upgrade is your Resolve. This feature of the game directly controls how often you can use special techniques, as well as how often you can heal when in combat. In this guide, we’ll teach you how to restore your Resolve, as well as how to increase Resolve, so you can pull off more sweet special attacks.

How to increase Resolve

If you’re planning on making it far in Ghost of Tsushima’s combat, then knowing how to get the most out of your Resolve is going to be important. Luckily, increasing your Resolve is actually quite simple, and all it requires is a little bit of extra exploration.

To increase your maximum Resolve, you’re going to need to find these items throughout the world called Bamboo Strikes. They’ll appear on your map when you are close enough to them, and they require you to complete a short mini-game in order to increase the max amount of Resolve you can have. Thankfully, finding these items will become much easier once you’ve unlocked some Technique Points (or skill points), as you can pick up the Exploration Technique called Wind of Resolve, which basically leads you to any undiscovered Bamboo Strikes.

One of the best ways to increase your Resolve is to complete Bamboo Strikes around the island.

To complete a Bamboo Strike you’re going to have to input a series of button presses that grow each time you complete them. You’ll need to complete three button presses, then five, and finally seven button presses in order to complete the event and increase your Resolve. Make sure to pay special attention to the buttons they call for on the screen, and be sure to hit them quickly, as being too slow can cause you to fail the sequence.

Another way to increase your Resolve is to grow your legend. This is the act of leveling up in Ghost of Tsushima, and you’ll do this as you progress through the game and take down various enemies and fortress locations. We’re not quite sure exactly how high you can get your Resolve just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this guide with more details once we’ve uncovered them.

How to gain Resolve

Now that you have an understanding of how to increase your Resolve, let’s talk about gaining it. As you play through Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll use your Resolve to complete various actions from healing yourself to using special techniques learned from Mythic Tales. If you want to be able to make use of these different features, you’re going to need to keep your Resolve bar filled.

To fill your Resolve, you’re going to want to accomplish things like assassinations, parries, and other feats of finesse. You can also unlock various charms throughout the game that will give you increased Resolve returns when completing these feats.

