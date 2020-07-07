New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 7, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Evening Reading at Shacknews.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Someone help this guy out

He seems pretty stressed out about this decision, but he makes some good points.

Miyamoto made that

Is there anything he can't do?

Pika!

Pika.

Shacknews GOTY 2019

Super Mario Maker 2!

More corgi content

What a silly little guy.

H.266 Versatile Video Coding Codec announced

The Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute announced support for the new codec today.

Dope or Nope?

What do we think of the Halo Infinite paint job on this Tesla Model 3?

Facebook meeting with #StopHateForProfit deemed a disappointment by ad boycott organizers

Facebook continues to be a garbage company. “They showed up to the meeting expecting an A for attendance," said Color Of Change Executive Director Rashad Robinson. “All Mark needs to do, all Facebook needs to do, is once and for all say ‘White supremacy, racism, anti-semitism, anti-Muslim hate, xenophobia — once and for all, it has to stop, and that stops now,’” added Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. 

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 7, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

