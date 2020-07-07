Evening Reading - July 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Someone help this guy out

I am having an absolute meltdown pic.twitter.com/2I1OeaWYNj — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) July 7, 2020

He seems pretty stressed out about this decision, but he makes some good points.

Miyamoto made that

When he just now heard about the grilled cheese burrito at Taco Bell, my five-year-old inexplicably exclaimed “Miyamoto made that.”



This is a good substitute for the lack of Nintendo’s E3 Direct, as far as I’m concerned. pic.twitter.com/JBlt5DqfB6 — Nick Chester (@nickchester) July 6, 2020

Is there anything he can't do?

Pika!

Pikachu used thunder ⚡ pic.twitter.com/DQp5VICWMZ — Albert Aydin (@albertaydin) July 6, 2020

Pika.

Shacknews GOTY 2019

Super Mario Maker 2!

More corgi content

Meet the cutest little corgi ever pic.twitter.com/eFTNOJKT4U — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) July 7, 2020

What a silly little guy.

H.266 Versatile Video Coding Codec announced

The Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute announced support for the new codec today.

Dope or Nope?

I got my Model 3 all fancy! My car is now ready for @Halo Infinite!



Now we just need @elonmusk to have Halo playable on @Tesla... pic.twitter.com/DuQ93bImD1 — Bighungry2x now on Twitch! (@Bighungry2x) July 7, 2020

What do we think of the Halo Infinite paint job on this Tesla Model 3?

Facebook meeting with #StopHateForProfit deemed a disappointment by ad boycott organizers

Facebook continues to be a garbage company. “They showed up to the meeting expecting an A for attendance," said Color Of Change Executive Director Rashad Robinson. “All Mark needs to do, all Facebook needs to do, is once and for all say ‘White supremacy, racism, anti-semitism, anti-Muslim hate, xenophobia — once and for all, it has to stop, and that stops now,’” added Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 7, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.