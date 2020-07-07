Evening Reading - July 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
You want animals @shacknews ? pic.twitter.com/TkhkoArIpL— DavId J. Bushman (@DavidJBushman) July 7, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Someone help this guy out
I am having an absolute meltdown pic.twitter.com/2I1OeaWYNj— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) July 7, 2020
He seems pretty stressed out about this decision, but he makes some good points.
Miyamoto made that
When he just now heard about the grilled cheese burrito at Taco Bell, my five-year-old inexplicably exclaimed “Miyamoto made that.”— Nick Chester (@nickchester) July 6, 2020
This is a good substitute for the lack of Nintendo’s E3 Direct, as far as I’m concerned. pic.twitter.com/JBlt5DqfB6
Is there anything he can't do?
Pika!
Pikachu used thunder ⚡ pic.twitter.com/DQp5VICWMZ— Albert Aydin (@albertaydin) July 6, 2020
Pika.
Shacknews GOTY 2019
Toot Pass the Koopas. Part of the Super Juandaful World. L8j-yr5-p9g— Ragnarockorbust (@Bigbearjuan) July 7, 2020
#SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/xFIPIygekm
Super Mario Maker 2!
More corgi content
Meet the cutest little corgi ever pic.twitter.com/eFTNOJKT4U— Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) July 7, 2020
What a silly little guy.
Corgi content pic.twitter.com/fE4QGq0YNv— David Jagneaux (@David_Jagneaux) July 8, 2020
H.266 Versatile Video Coding Codec announced
The Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute announced support for the new codec today.
Dope or Nope?
I got my Model 3 all fancy! My car is now ready for @Halo Infinite!— Bighungry2x now on Twitch! (@Bighungry2x) July 7, 2020
Now we just need @elonmusk to have Halo playable on @Tesla... pic.twitter.com/DuQ93bImD1
What do we think of the Halo Infinite paint job on this Tesla Model 3?
Facebook meeting with #StopHateForProfit deemed a disappointment by ad boycott organizers
Facebook continues to be a garbage company. “They showed up to the meeting expecting an A for attendance," said Color Of Change Executive Director Rashad Robinson. “All Mark needs to do, all Facebook needs to do, is once and for all say ‘White supremacy, racism, anti-semitism, anti-Muslim hate, xenophobia — once and for all, it has to stop, and that stops now,’” added Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.
