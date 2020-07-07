Donkey Kong Country finally added to SNES Switch Online library Get ready to play one of the best Rare games ever made.

In a momentous occasion that is sure to fill your heart with joy, the original Donkey Kong Country from the Super NES is finally coming to the SNES Switch Online library. This is one of three new titles coming to Nintendo’s online catalogue of old-school NES and SNES titles, with Natsume Championship Wrestling and The Immortal being the other two.

The official Nintendo of America Twitter account revealed on July 7 that Donkey Kong Country would be one of three new titles coming to the platform next week. Subscribers can look forward to playing Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling, and The Immortal on July 15.

Three more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 7/15, including #DonkeyKong Country!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Donkey Kong Country

・Natsume Championship Wrestling

NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・The Immortal pic.twitter.com/dNQ5A1yQhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2020

Rather hilariously, the tweet was followed up with a short video highlighting a few secrets and cheat codes. The video shows players how to get extra lives for Diddy, how to start with 50 lives by inputting a cheat code at the game select, how to access a practice area, and some guidance on reaching the coveted 101% completion rating.

While a lot of gamers will no doubt be familiar with Donkey Kong Country, there are those that might struggle to recall the other two. Natsume Championship Wrestling was originally released in North America in 1994 and again in 2011 and 2014 as part of the Wii and Wii U Virtual Console platforms. This was an unlicensed wrestling game that featured a decent roster of wrestlers and a ton of moves to learn.

As for The Immortal, it is an isometric RPG title that saw a wide release across various platforms. Players take on the role of a wizard and must fight through dungeons filled with traps, dangerous enemies, and a myriad of item. Expect quite a bit of challenge as a lot of the traps are one-hit kills.

With Donkey Kong Country now added to the catalogue, there’s even more value to be found in signing up for Nintendo Switch Online, which has an annual cost of $19.99 USD.