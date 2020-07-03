Last of Us 2 voice actor Laura Bailey shares death threats on Twitter The voice of Abby from The Last of Us Part 2 is the target of online harassment. She took to Twitter in an attempt to stop this madness.

The Internet can be a dark and sinister place. Users are given anonymity on certain platforms, which can lead to some god awful behavior. This is the case in the current wave of hatred being spewed in the direction of voice actor Laura Bailey. Her role as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2 has drawn the ire of some of the worst people on the Internet, and they are taking it too far as only an unruly online mob can do. Laura shared some of the death threats she has been receiving online in a tweet earlier today. Check out the embed below.

Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here... but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers.



Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020

No one should ever have to endure this level of hatred online or in person. It seems that most of the comments revolve around the character she played in The Last of Us Part 2. That's right, a fictional character in a made up world. These people are willing to tell voice actor Laura Bailey that they will kill her.

Over a video game.

Our own Josh Hawkins reviewed the game and also sat down to talk about some of the big events in the game that have divided the community. Be sure to check out Josh's feature The Last of Us didn't need a sequel, but I'm glad we got one to read more on that topic.

The Last of Us Part 2 has been review bombed by a cohort of gamers who are very upset about something that happened in the game. This has likely been exacerbated by the game being leaked earlier this year. It is truly unfortunate that all of this is happening as Laura's performance is truly a highlight in one of the finest games to be released this year. It would be nice if the Internet could stop being terrible for a minute. Wouldn't it?