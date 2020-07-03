New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Last of Us 2 voice actor Laura Bailey shares death threats on Twitter

The voice of Abby from The Last of Us Part 2 is the target of online harassment. She took to Twitter in an attempt to stop this madness.
Asif Khan
1

The Internet can be a dark and sinister place. Users are given anonymity on certain platforms, which can lead to some god awful behavior. This is the case in the current wave of hatred being spewed in the direction of voice actor Laura Bailey. Her role as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2 has drawn the ire of some of the worst people on the Internet, and they are taking it too far as only an unruly online mob can do. Laura shared some of the death threats she has been receiving online in a tweet earlier today. Check out the embed below.

No one should ever have to endure this level of hatred online or in person. It seems that most of the comments revolve around the character she played in The Last of Us Part 2. That's right, a fictional character in a made up world. These people are willing to tell voice actor Laura Bailey that they will kill her.

Over a video game.

Our own Josh Hawkins reviewed the game and also sat down to talk about some of the big events in the game that have divided the community. Be sure to check out Josh's feature The Last of Us didn't need a sequel, but I'm glad we got one to read more on that topic.

The Last of Us Part 2 has been review bombed by a cohort of gamers who are very upset about something that happened in the game. This has likely been exacerbated by the game being leaked earlier this year. It is truly unfortunate that all of this is happening as Laura's performance is truly a highlight in one of the finest games to be released this year. It would be nice if the Internet could stop being terrible for a minute. Wouldn't it?

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

