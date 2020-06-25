The Steam Summer Sale is always a great time to pick up new games that you’ll probably never get around to playing. If you’re like us, and you’re looking to add some new titles to your backlog, then you’re going to want to know the best deals available throughout the Steam Summer Sale of 2020. We’ve gone through the hundreds of deals out there to highlight some of the best offers you’ll find available right now.

Best deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2020

Make sure to grab some of these great deals during the Steam Summer Sale of 2020.

This summer is an exceptionally great time to jump into some video games, especially when you think about the fact that many of us will probably spend the next few months cooped up inside our homes thanks to Covid-19.

This year, Steam has quite a few great titles up for offer. We're really happy to see games like Cities Skylines getting more spotlight, and even to see the Dishonored franchise getting such massive price cuts. While some of the titles we've listed below might not be the newest games, they are great titles that you don't want to miss out on, especially at such deep discounts. We've wasted enough time talking, though, take a look down below to let the price cuts speak for themselves.

Borderlands 3 - 50% off at $29.99

Terraria - 50% at $4.99

Cities Skylines - 75% off at $7.49

Planet Coaster - 75% off at $11.24

Metal Gear solid V: The Phantom Pain - 70% off at $5.99

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - 20% off at $31.99

Doom Eternal - 50% off at $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 - 20% off at $47.99

Half-Life: Alyx - 25% off at $44.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 35% off at $38.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 40% off at $35.99

Jump Force - 67% off at $19.79

Resident Evil 7 - 67% off at $9.89

Resident Evil 3 Remake - 34% off at $39.59

XCOM 2 - 75% off at $14.99

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown - 67% off at $19.79

Titanfall 2 - 67% off at $9.89

Astroneer - 35% off at $19.49

Devil May Cry 5 - 50% off at $19.99

Tomb Raider - 80% off at $2.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider - 75% off at $7.49

Mortal Kombat 11 - 60% off at $19.99

Dirt Bundle - 78% off at $19.10

Dirt 4 - 75% off at $6.24

Dishonored - 70% off at $2.99

Dishonored 2 - 70% off at $11.99

Bioshock Remastered - 75% off at $4.99

Bioshock 2 Remastered - 75% off at $4.99

Bioshock Infinite - 75% off at $7.49

Fallout 4 - 70% off at $8.99

Fallout 76 Wastelanders - 50% off at $19.99

Resident Evil 2 Remake - 50% off at $19.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 50% off at $29.99

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - 50% off at $19.99

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 67% off at $19.79

Call of Duty: WWII - 67% off at $19.79

Wreckfest - 60% off at $15.99

As you can tell, there are more than plenty of deals to convince you to part with some of your hard-earned cash during the Steam Summer Sale of 2020, so find something that works for you, and grab it while the getting’s good. There's no telling when these deals will end, so make sure you don't miss out and be sure to check back each day for any new deals that might pop up throughout the rest of the sale.