Walmart+ may be the retailer's answer to Amazon Prime, coming this July For around $100 a year, Walmart+ will allow same-day grocery delivery, fuel discounts, and other perks through the retailer.

It would appear that major retailer Walmart is getting ready to launch a service similar in scope to that of Amazon Prime. What’s more, this “Walmart+” service could be going live as early as sometime this July 2020, offering discounts and perks to subscribers for a wealth of Walmart goods and services.

Walmart+ was has been rumored for a while, but the latest details regarding the service appeared on July 7, 2020, as reported by Recode on Vox. The service is slated to cost around $98 a year and could come as early as late this July 2020, though it is not confirmed at this time whether the service will roll out regionally or on a more widely available level. Walmart representatives could not be reached for comment on the matter, but sources familiar with the matter revealed to Recode that the Walmart+ service would offer same-day grocery and other product delivery, discounts on gasoline purchases, and product deals, in addition to other possible perks.

If the rumors are true, Walmart+ will offer a number of in-store and online discounts on various services comparable to Amazon Prime.

It’s easy to see why a retailer like Walmart would take on the Amazon Prime subscription service design. It has been incredibly successful for Amazon, offering a wealth of features exclusively to Prime subscribers. In fact, Walmart apparently wanted to announce the Walmart+ service earlier in the year, but was stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately delayed any reveal or initiation of the service for the time being. Regardless, at $98 a year, Walmart+ undercuts the Amazon Prime cost, which currently sits at around $119 a year. While Amazon Prime has had far more time in circulation and offers a wealth of benefits that go beyond Amazon shopping itself (such as free subscriptions each month on Twitch and access to Amazon Prime day), Walmart+ may be enticing to those who shop online and offline at the major retailer.

As we await official word on the state, launch, and details of Walmart+, stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and information on the service later this July 2020.