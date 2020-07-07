New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Walmart+ may be the retailer's answer to Amazon Prime, coming this July

For around $100 a year, Walmart+ will allow same-day grocery delivery, fuel discounts, and other perks through the retailer.
TJ Denzer
2

It would appear that major retailer Walmart is getting ready to launch a service similar in scope to that of Amazon Prime. What’s more, this “Walmart+” service could be going live as early as sometime this July 2020, offering discounts and perks to subscribers for a wealth of Walmart goods and services.

Walmart+ was has been rumored for a while, but the latest details regarding the service appeared on July 7, 2020, as reported by Recode on Vox. The service is slated to cost around $98 a year and could come as early as late this July 2020, though it is not confirmed at this time whether the service will roll out regionally or on a more widely available level. Walmart representatives could not be reached for comment on the matter, but sources familiar with the matter revealed to Recode that the Walmart+ service would offer same-day grocery and other product delivery, discounts on gasoline purchases, and product deals, in addition to other possible perks.

If the rumors are true, Walmart+ will offer a number of in-store and online discounts on various services comparable to Amazon Prime.
If the rumors are true, Walmart+ will offer a number of in-store and online discounts on various services comparable to Amazon Prime.

It’s easy to see why a retailer like Walmart would take on the Amazon Prime subscription service design. It has been incredibly successful for Amazon, offering a wealth of features exclusively to Prime subscribers. In fact, Walmart apparently wanted to announce the Walmart+ service earlier in the year, but was stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately delayed any reveal or initiation of the service for the time being. Regardless, at $98 a year, Walmart+ undercuts the Amazon Prime cost, which currently sits at around $119 a year. While Amazon Prime has had far more time in circulation and offers a wealth of benefits that go beyond Amazon shopping itself (such as free subscriptions each month on Twitch and access to Amazon Prime day), Walmart+ may be enticing to those who shop online and offline at the major retailer.

As we await official word on the state, launch, and details of Walmart+, stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and information on the service later this July 2020.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola