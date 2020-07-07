Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is coming in February 2021 Whether in human, full wolf, or hulking werewolf form, Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood will have you hunting and tearing foes up in February 2021.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood has been a title in development for quite some time from the folks at Cyanide Studio (Blood Bowl, Call of Cthulu), but this interesting corner of the World of Darkness universe won’t be under wraps for much longer. Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood got an all new action-packed trailer during the Nacon Connect digital event, not to mention a launch date with the game coming in February 2021.

Nacon showcased the new trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood during its Nacon Connect showcase on YouTube on July 7, 2020. The new trailer marks some of the first gameplay we’ve seen for Earthblood, but reveals a look at features that have previously only been teased about the game, including a launch date of February 4, 2021 on the PC via the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. As Cahal, an eco-terrorist and werewolf banished from his clan, players will take on human, wolf, and werewolf forms to carry out missions against the widespread company Endron, who is damaging the health and ecosystems of the world with its massive web of industry.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood has been in the works for a while from Cyanide, having been slated for an appearance during E3 2019. Even as early as 2017, we were seeing the studio working on the game, though in 2018 Cyanide came under the publishing hand of Nacon. Even so, this early look at Earthblood looks promising, allowing players to approach the world in various ways, up to and including sheer primal brutality as a hulking half-man, half-beast and unleashing your rage on anyone who dares to get in your way. Though the trailer was heavy on action, Cyanide has also teased that there will be different ways to approach the game’s challenges through your human and full wolf sides.

It will be interesting to see more of how this game shapes up as we approach February 2021, but at the very least, Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood's action as the legendary beast itself is looking intensely action-packed and pulpy, as playing an angry werewolf ought to be.