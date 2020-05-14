Evening Reading - May 14, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The @LifeIsStrange franchise has come a long way in 5 years and @Shacknews has a great writeup on the series. Join @DONTNOD_Ent & @DeckNineGames as they turn back time to reminisce about the journeys that led us here. https://t.co/1xLhSSNq5Q pic.twitter.com/ebg2kv7KSa — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) May 14, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet

Just give them the Emmy now

Every athlete NEEDS to watch this. pic.twitter.com/WjUquUYRmO — Jacob Gruse (@CoachGruse) May 12, 2020

Even if you don't care about basketball, The Last Dance is an amazing documentary. Can't wait to see the final two episodes, and I hate the Bulls.

How many spatulas does NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang own?

He is a man of many spatulas, and one leather jacket.

NVIDIA revealed their Ampere chip architecture today, while their CEO flexed about how many spatulas he owns. Check out our Shacknews Chatty NVIDIA GTC 2020 thread to join the conversation.

Happy Birthday, Cate Blanchett!

It's Cate Blanchett's birthday, which gives me an excuse to share this photoshoot pic.twitter.com/oIbusNTpS5 — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) May 14, 2020

Cate turned 51 today.

Game of Zones S7E3

This is very well produced.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 14, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.