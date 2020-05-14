Evening Reading - May 14, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- Guilty Gear Strive delayed to early 2021 due to COVID-19
- Grand Theft Auto 5 is Epic Game Store's free game this week
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: 5 Most Impactful Moments (For a New Player)
- Unreal Engine 5 unveiled by Epic Games, Lumen & Nanite tools showcased
- EVO Online shows there's more value than ever in good online play
- Overwatch teases Little Red Ashe skin ahead of Anniversary 2020 event
- Nintendo Switch Online game count reaches 82 with four new games
- Capcom Pro Tour 2020 goes fully online starting in June
- Mario Kart Tour Update 2.1.0 patch notes bring Team Races to the game
- Let's talk about This Week at Bungie: May 14, 2020
- Respawn Entertainment promises upcoming surprises in studio 10th anniversary message
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The @LifeIsStrange franchise has come a long way in 5 years and @Shacknews has a great writeup on the series. Join @DONTNOD_Ent & @DeckNineGames as they turn back time to reminisce about the journeys that led us here. https://t.co/1xLhSSNq5Q pic.twitter.com/ebg2kv7KSa— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) May 14, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet
Just give them the Emmy now
Every athlete NEEDS to watch this. pic.twitter.com/WjUquUYRmO— Jacob Gruse (@CoachGruse) May 12, 2020
Even if you don't care about basketball, The Last Dance is an amazing documentary. Can't wait to see the final two episodes, and I hate the Bulls.
How many spatulas does NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang own?
NVIDIA revealed their Ampere chip architecture today, while their CEO flexed about how many spatulas he owns. Check out our Shacknews Chatty NVIDIA GTC 2020 thread to join the conversation.
Happy Birthday, Cate Blanchett!
It's Cate Blanchett's birthday, which gives me an excuse to share this photoshoot pic.twitter.com/oIbusNTpS5— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) May 14, 2020
Cate turned 51 today.
Game of Zones S7E3
This is very well produced.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 14, 2020.
What are you up to tonight?
Evening Reading - May 14, 2020