Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview

Sometimes life gives you strange opportunities that you had not planned for. This was the case for Shacknews on Thursday, when we received a call about a potential interview opportunity with Mike Tyson. I was invited to be part of the Facebook Gaming and State Farm's Play Apart Together FIFA livestream this week with a very special interview with Iron Mike. Now Mike doesn't really stay on topic the best, so a lot of the interview was not fit for the livestream. Luckily, Shacknews doesn't have such stringent standards and we are now able to run the whole interview in its entirety. The Champ goes over a lot of topics in this interview ranging from Islam, boxing, video games, esports, drugs, addiction, marijuana, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Please take a look.

If video interviews aren't your thing, we have uploaded the full interview in podcast for to our Shackcast feed.

While Mike Tyson has made several major public mistakes in his life, it became apparent during this interview that he truly cares about helping other people learn from his past transgressions. We will be breaking out several stories from this interview over the next week, so keep it locked on Shacknews for all of the Tyson coverage you can handle. Be sure to check out the #PlayApartTogether hashtag on social media platforms to find out how you can get more involved in helping the world heal from the ongoing pandemic.

Thanks again to Mike Tyson for taking the time out to chat with Shacknews. This was a truly unexpected surprise, and we look forward to hearing more about his upcoming video game based around his Tyson Ranch marijuana company.

That time Shacknews.com got hacked with pictures of Tyson.

This is a huge win for Shacknews, and the rest of the universe as a result. Thanks to all of our readers, viewers, listeners, and Mercury subscribers for your support. A special thanks goes out to those folks in our Shacknews Chatty community who understand just how amazing it is to have Mike Tyson chat with the Shack.