Grand Theft Auto 5 is Epic Game Store's free game this week It looks like Rockstar's smash hit Grand Theft Auto 5 is the free game to keep this week on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Game Store’s weekly free games have been a good way to build up your library on the cheap. Previous weeks have seen the likes of quality titles like Just Cause 4 and Offworld Trading Company. That said, it looks like Epic Games Store is getting an absolute must for its free game this week. Grand Theft Auto 5 is up for grabs and if you claim it, it’s yours to keep.

Epic Games Store had a little bit of a mistake leading up to this one. The Epic Games Store Twitter actually tweeted it out on May 13, 2020, but they might have done it early because it was deleted soon after. Nonetheless, video game news and leak twitter Wario64 caught it and reposted it before it could disappear forever. The ad clearly shows Grand Theft Auto 5 as the big new free game coming to the Epic Games Store, and free to claim until May 21, 2020. If you get it, it’s yours to keep. No shutting down, limitations, or forcing you to buy. It’s the full GTA5 game for free.

Tweet ad is deleted, so here you go pic.twitter.com/3oja0C3418 — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2020

The mix-up leading up to Epic Game Store’s announcement aside, Grand Theft Auto 5 is a stellar offer for EGS’s free games weeks. It’s easily about a thirty hour game and widely considered to be one of the best out there. We enjoyed it in our Shacknews Review back in 2013, and Rockstar has only continued to up the ante with additions to the multiplayer component, Grand Theft Auto Online, such as the recently added Gerald’s Last Play content.

With Grand Theft Auto 5 available for free, if you’ve been hiding under a rock or just haven’t bothered, its free week on the Epic Games Store is absolutely the time to pick it up while you can and see what the buzz is about.