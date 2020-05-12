Final Fantasy 7 Remake: 5 Most Impactful Moments (For a New Player)

A lot has been said about Final Fantasy 7 Remake. There's been a lot of talk about it from various luminaries in the gaming world who remember the original adventure fondly. And why wouldn't they? The original Final Fantasy 7 is considered one of the greatest games of all-time. We know how they feel about the game, but what about those who are coming into this adventure fresh? How does the newcomer who has never played the original PlayStation classic feel about the new hotness?

So this is where I make a confession, Shackers. I've never played the original Final Fantasy 7. Everything about Final Fantasy 7 Remake was all new to me! So what were my impressions? Well, I'm here to share them in video form.

(Warning: The following video contains major spoilers! So if you haven't played the original Final Fantasy 7 or Final Fantasy 7 Remake, turn back and come back later!)

Among the items discussed: The game's unforgettable opening, my introduction to Cloud Strife and his evolution over the course of the game, the Avalanche trio, and the big dance number. Oh, and also Sephiroth. There's a lot of talk about Sephiroth!

