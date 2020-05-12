New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: 5 Most Impactful Moments (For a New Player)

Not everybody on the Shacknews staff has played the original Final Fantasy 7, so let's look at some of the most impactful moments for somebody playing Final Fantasy 7 Remake with no prior history.
Ozzie Mejia
1

A lot has been said about Final Fantasy 7 Remake. There's been a lot of talk about it from various luminaries in the gaming world who remember the original adventure fondly. And why wouldn't they? The original Final Fantasy 7 is considered one of the greatest games of all-time. We know how they feel about the game, but what about those who are coming into this adventure fresh? How does the newcomer who has never played the original PlayStation classic feel about the new hotness?

So this is where I make a confession, Shackers. I've never played the original Final Fantasy 7. Everything about Final Fantasy 7 Remake was all new to me! So what were my impressions? Well, I'm here to share them in video form.

(Warning: The following video contains major spoilers! So if you haven't played the original Final Fantasy 7 or Final Fantasy 7 Remake, turn back and come back later!)

Among the items discussed: The game's unforgettable opening, my introduction to Cloud Strife and his evolution over the course of the game, the Avalanche trio, and the big dance number. Oh, and also Sephiroth. There's a lot of talk about Sephiroth!

Be sure to check out the video and let us know if these thoughts line up with your own. For more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube. And if you're looking for a perspective from a Final Fantasy 7 veteran, be sure to check out our original review.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

