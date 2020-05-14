New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Overwatch teases Little Red Ashe skin ahead of Anniversary 2020 event

The Overwatch Anniversary 2020 event is coming next week, and Blizzard has teased a cheeky new Little Red Ashe legendary skin to go with it.
TJ Denzer
This May, Overwatch is crossing its four year anniversary mark since the game originally launched in 2016. In honor of the event, Blizzard is gearing up for a week of celebration with new rewards, returning seasonal modes, and new content, including a rather adorable new legendary skin. You need to see Little Red Ashe and her Big, Bad B.O.B. in Overwatch’s latest tease.

Overwatch teased Little Red Ashe and the Big, Bad B.O.B. legendary Skin on the Overwatch Twitter on May 14, 2020. With the Overwatch Anniversary 2020 event kicking off on May 19 and running through June 9, 2020, Little Red Ashe will be available in the game and players will be able to try to get their hands on it throughout the event. Obviously, Little Red Ashe is a play on Little Red Riding Hood. She’s got the trademark red cloak and everything. Meanwhile, her giant robot sidekick B.O.B. is decked out granny-style in a nightgown and cap, along with some pretty large teeth to give some arguably adorable menace to his overall look.

It’s wild to think that Overwatch has already been out for four years, but the game is still arguably going strong with solid content updates on the regular. We just got our newest hero in the form of the hero-mimicking omnic Echo, plus Competitive Open Queue is headed towards becoming a permanent option due to its popularity in various regions. That doesn’t even include the fact that Overwatch 2 is on the way at some point, featuring a wealth of story campaign content and PvE gameplay in the Overwatch universe.

First thing’s first though. The Overwatch Anniversary 2020 event begins on May 19, so if you want to get your hands on the Little Red Ashe skin or take part in the other rewards and festivities, make sure to get in on the fun before it ends on June 9.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

