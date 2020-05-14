Respawn Entertainment promises upcoming surprises in studio 10th anniversary message In speaking to Respawn's 10th anniversary, Vince Zampella recently revealed that there might be multiple surprises in Respawn franchises coming at EA Play.

Respawn Entertainment just crossed its 10th anniversary and the studio has plenty to be happy about. What began with the Titanfall franchise has taken them through the successful launch of further projects like Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as well as taking over on an upcoming entry in the once celebrated Medal of Honor series. According to studio head Vince Zampella, more is on the way, and we could see some surprises at EA Play.

Respawn Entertainment shared a celebratory message on its website and a 10th anniversary video on the Electronic Arts YouTube on May 14, 2020. Vince Zampella and the video take a victory lap for all of the good Respawn has brought to gaming in its decade-long run. That wasn’t all. In an interview with IGN, Zampella hinted a little bit about what comes next for Respawn. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond was announced in 2019 and is set to bring the franchise to the VR realm under Respawn’s guiding hand, but Zampella teased that and other Respawn projects could make an appearance with some surprises at the upcoming EA Play Live in June.

“We have Medal of Honor [Above and Beyond] coming out sometime this year, so we’ll see if that shows up,” Zampella said. “The other things I would be hesitant to talk about because I want surprise and delight [for fans].”

“It’s safe to assume that yes, you might see some things from Respawn at EA Play,” an EA spokesperson clarified.

It’s worth mentioning late in 2019 that a job listing appearing on Respawn’s website indicated that another Star Wars game was in the works under the studio, which would make sense as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order garnered the accolade of fastest selling digital Star Wars game of all time. It’s unknown if we’ll see something on that front, or other franchises under the Respawn banner, but one thing is for sure. We can look forward to some new Respawn goodies at this coming EA Play.