EA Play Live 2020 all-digital event is coming this June EA has promised "world premieres, news, and more" for the digital version of its annual event, which typically draws in quite the crowd.

Electronic Arts is going digital with this year's EA Play Live 2020. The company announced a virtual version of its annual fan event, which normally takes place right around E3 every year, that's set to happen this June.

Other than dating the event and commenting that it will feature "world promises, news, and more," EA didn't indicate what kind of games will be featured. It'll likely be jam-packed, however, seeing as there are no constraints when it comes to waiting for people to watch, etc. It will simply premiere and everyone at home can tune in. We'll be bringing you all the news from EA Play, so don't worry.

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST... World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

For the past few years, EA Play has been held with events in both Los Angeles and London. In 2019, players attended the show at the Hollywood Palladium for an influencer-laden event that took place over the weekend for hands-on with new games and goodie giveaways for those lucky enough to get to the event quick enough. In all honesty, it's always looked and sounded like a mess that wasn't really conducive to playing new games.

So it might be a bit easier to follow (and cover) this year when it debuts on June 11 at 7 PM ET. Be sure to tune in here at Shacknews, where we'll be bringing you all the live coverage from the E3 that should have been, right here.

What games are you looking forward to seeing this year at the EA Play event? Be sure to let us know in the comments below. Then be sure to check out our release calendar for all the awesome titles still meant to release over the next half of 2020.