2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

EA Play Live 2020 all-digital event is coming this June

EA has promised "world premieres, news, and more" for the digital version of its annual event, which typically draws in quite the crowd.

Brittany Vincent
1

Electronic Arts is going digital with this year's EA Play Live 2020. The company announced a virtual version of its annual fan event, which normally takes place right around E3 every year, that's set to happen this June.

Other than dating the event and commenting that it will feature "world promises, news, and more," EA didn't indicate what kind of games will be featured. It'll likely be jam-packed, however, seeing as there are no constraints when it comes to waiting for people to watch, etc. It will simply premiere and everyone at home can tune in. We'll be bringing you all the news from EA Play, so don't worry. 

For the past few years, EA Play has been held with events in both Los Angeles and London. In 2019, players attended the show at the Hollywood Palladium for an influencer-laden event that took place over the weekend for hands-on with new games and goodie giveaways for those lucky enough to get to the event quick enough. In all honesty, it's always looked and sounded like a mess that wasn't really conducive to playing new games.

So it might be a bit easier to follow (and cover) this year when it debuts on June 11 at 7 PM ET. Be sure to tune in here at Shacknews, where we'll be bringing you all the live coverage from the E3 that should have been, right here.

What games are you looking forward to seeing this year at the EA Play event? Be sure to let us know in the comments below. Then be sure to check out our release calendar for all the awesome titles still meant to release over the next half of 2020. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

