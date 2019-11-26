Jedi: Fallen Order achieves fastest selling digital Star Wars game ever Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a top seller for EA and one of the most popular digital launches in the franchise.

People are digging into Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and have been since its launch on November 15, 2019. The game has garnered praise from players and critics alike as one of the standouts of Star Wars gaming experiences. For all of its praise, it has one more accolade to show for it. Electronic Arts is taking a victory lap on the fact that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has become the fastest-selling digital Star Wars game of all time.

EA announced the achievement for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on November 26, 2019, via a report on Business Wire. According to Business Wire, Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm claimed that Jedi: Fallen Order’s achievement came out of comparison of the digital sales in the title’s first two weeks. Additionally, it is also now EA’s top-selling digital title on PC. While no exact numbers were given in the announcement, it did appear near the top at #2 in the UK sales charts behind Pokemon Sword during its initial weekend.

Hopefully, the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order means EA will continue to pursue unique angles to gameplay in the franchise

It’s little surprise that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has done well. Besides carrying the Star Wars franchise in a vastly different direction from previous EA Star Wars games, it’s also Respawn Entertainment’s maiden voyage with the series, who have been flying high for several years off of the praise and love of the Titanfall series and the breakout battle royale hit, Apex Legends. It also comes in alongside the success of spinoff series The Mandalorian and the anticipation of the latest movie, The Rise of Skywalker. The game brings a host of circumstances together in unique single-player story that players have been digging into all around the community.

We weren’t entirely fond of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in our review, but the game’s success bodes well for opportunities of further (and perhaps better) games like it, so there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. As fans continue to enjoy the game, hopefully EA is watching closely when it comes time to consider the possibility of a Fallen Order 2 or other unique Star Wars gaming experiences.