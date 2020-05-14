Guilty Gear Strive delayed to early 2021 due to COVID-19 Just a few weeks ago, Guilty Gear Strive looked to be on track, but Arc System Works has abruptly changed its mind and delayed it to 2021, citing the logistical effects of COVID-19.

Fighting games have taken a big hit this year in the competitive space due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the pandemic-related hit appears to extend beyond competitive circles and into development as a whole. Late Thursday night, Arc System Works announced that its most anticipated release of 2020 will not make its projected date. Guilty Gear -Strive- is now set to arrive in 2021.

Here's the full message released to the Arc System Works Twitter account (as well as the Guilty Gear website):

Thank you for your interest in Guilty Gear -Strive-. This is Takeshi Yamanaka, producer of Guilty Gear -Strive-. We have previously announced the release of Guilty Gear -Strive- for late 2020, however we have decided to change the release schedule to early 2021.

While our company's staff and our business partners are putting in a sincere effort in dealing with the changes due to the spread of COVID-19, every aspect of our development schedule has faced delays. In addition, we have decided to set up a schedule to further improve the quality of the game responding to everyone's help and feedback from the recent closed beta test.

We apologize sincerely to everyone who has been anticipating the release with keen excitement. Ourselves, we are dedicated to bringing you a new Guilty Gear game that will satisfy all of our fans. Please be assured that we will make good use of that extra time to do this. Thank you for your understanding.

This is an abrupt change in direction from just five weeks ago when Arc System Works stated that Strive was on track for its late 2020 release window. While COVID-19 has undoubtedly affected aspects of Strive's development, Thursday's decision undoubtedly comes in the wake of heavy criticism stemming from the recent closed beta. Many in the Guilty Gear community, as well as our own TJ Denzer, observed an ugly UI and several technical hiccups, including more than a few related to the game's online play. And given the importance of online play for fighting games in these COVID-19 times we're living in, it's understandable why Arc System Works would choose to take a step back.

In the meantime, we'll continue to monitor any further news on Gulity Gear Strive. Keep an eye on our 2020 video game release calendar for more on what is set to release later this year.