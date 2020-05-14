New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Nintendo Switch Online game count reaches 82 with four new games

The Nintendo Switch Online library continues to grow with four more games on NES and SNES, bringing the service's game count to over 80.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Nintendo Switch Online users are about to get another handful of games to their Super NES and NES libraries. Are they particularly glamorous selections? No, the user base pretty much knows what to expect at this point. But the story here is that with these four additions, the NES and Super NES game count has now reached 82.

Here are the games set to join the Super NES library on Nintendo Switch Online:

  • Wild Guns: Developed by Natsume, this game takes players out to the old west... sort of. This side-scrolling beat-'em-up/shooter crosses western genre with steampunk. You'll follow Annie and Clint as they seek revenge and take down a bunch of killer robots along the way.
  • Panel de Pon: Here's an interesting puzzle game that relies on matching up panels and hitting chains and combos. This game launched only in Japan in 1995, however it did eventually release in the United States as Tetris Attack sporting a Yoshi's Island aesthetic.
  • Operation Logic Bomb: From publisher Jaleco, Operation Logic Bomb: The Ultimate Search and Destroy puts players in the role of a cybernetically-enhanced soldier named Agent Logan. Use Logan's power to take down massive bosses en route to saving the Subspace Particle Transfer Project.

Meanwhile, the NES library will get this game:

  • Rygar: Released on the NES in 1987, this sidescrolling adventure blends together action and RPG elements. Players will take the role of the mythical hero Rygar and seek to take down the evil king Ligar and his army of beasts.

While these four games might not necessarily attract folks to the Nintendo Switch Online service, it should be noted that there's a special seven-day free trial available right now.

Even if you've already used up a free trial before, you can still take part in this latest free trial offer. Look for games like The Legend of Zelda (both the NES originals and the SNES' A Link to the Past), the Super Mario Bros. games, and the Metroid series on the service, alongside these four new offerings. Nintendo Switch Online is available for $19.99 anually.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola