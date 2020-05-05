Evening Reading - May 5, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Predator: Hunting Grounds review - Un-Blooded
- Apex Legends was PS4's most downloaded F2P game of 2019
- SnowRunner review: Dumping the biggest loads
- Streets of Rage 4 review - The best Bare Knuckle's ever been
- Halo 2 is coming to PC next week
- Apple WWDC20 to be held online on June 22
- Hackers may be responsible for The Last of Us 2 leaks
- Apex Legends' Loba's story detailed in Fortune's Favor trailer
- Forza Street is out now on iOS and Android
- PlayStation Now adds new May titles, including Rainbow Six Siege
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of May 4, 2020
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/GrIevWTHfm— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 2, 2020
And now.. Other Stuff From The Internet!
Always make sure your wine is done fermenting
Anyone got a cloth? pic.twitter.com/A3UplbWbrU— MotherfuckerBond (@BadJim007) May 5, 2020
That is a solid Internet video.
Don't be like this parent
Dear parents that don't play games,— Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) May 5, 2020
You can discipline kids in a million ways, but if you destroy their digital homes, their creativity, or the things they love - you are being cruel.
They will never trust you with anything they care for again, and they'd be right not to. pic.twitter.com/zPpBCsjcPT
This is not the way to discipline a child.
Kurt Loder is older than you at least
Former MTV VJ Kurt Loder turns 75-years-old today. How old do you feel right now? pic.twitter.com/yhcuIAvGB8— Cass Anderson (@casspa) May 5, 2020
I remember MTV.
Wolfenstein 3D came out on this day in 1992
5 May 1992. Something cool happened. ;) pic.twitter.com/eHj6vdIzSI— 3D Realms (@3DRealms) May 5, 2020
Achtung!
Sleepy dog video
It seems like maybe you all need this video of Theo denying that’s he’s even a tiny bit sleepy. pic.twitter.com/jFQGF1bGni— Megan Greenwell (@megreenwell) May 5, 2020
Very solid dog video from the Internet.
What about a wolf?
Very smol wolf doing an awoo pic.twitter.com/HkDSQRyVpJ— Life on Earth (@planetpng) May 4, 2020
Arooo!
Honest William Pugh with a message to video game platform holders
A MESSAGE FROM ALL GAME DEVELOPERS pic.twitter.com/1NaPvipMPq— William Pugh 🍒 (@HonestWilliam) May 5, 2020
He's right, you know.
my turnip price is wild, dodo code: XÆA12 pic.twitter.com/cyD6DvwyOb— jeff ruberg. great in battle, but non-violent 🤍 (@jeffinitelyjeff) May 5, 2020
Disney reports earnings, halts dividend payments
Disney reported a 58% drop in operating income from parks and cruises, but they did also announce they have over 33.5 million paid Disney+ subscribers. The company also made the tough decision to suspend their dividend payments for the next six months. Times are tough in the house of Mouse.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 5, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
FOOFHEAD pic.twitter.com/ZW4vROFK8D— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 5, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 5, 2020