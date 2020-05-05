Evening Reading - May 5, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Always make sure your wine is done fermenting

That is a solid Internet video.

Don't be like this parent

Dear parents that don't play games,



You can discipline kids in a million ways, but if you destroy their digital homes, their creativity, or the things they love - you are being cruel.



They will never trust you with anything they care for again, and they'd be right not to. pic.twitter.com/zPpBCsjcPT — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) May 5, 2020

This is not the way to discipline a child.

Kurt Loder is older than you at least

Former MTV VJ Kurt Loder turns 75-years-old today. How old do you feel right now? pic.twitter.com/yhcuIAvGB8 — Cass Anderson (@casspa) May 5, 2020

I remember MTV.

Wolfenstein 3D came out on this day in 1992

5 May 1992. Something cool happened. ;) pic.twitter.com/eHj6vdIzSI — 3D Realms (@3DRealms) May 5, 2020

Achtung!

Sleepy dog video

It seems like maybe you all need this video of Theo denying that’s he’s even a tiny bit sleepy. pic.twitter.com/jFQGF1bGni — Megan Greenwell (@megreenwell) May 5, 2020

Very solid dog video from the Internet.

What about a wolf?

Very smol wolf doing an awoo pic.twitter.com/HkDSQRyVpJ — Life on Earth (@planetpng) May 4, 2020

Arooo!

Honest William Pugh with a message to video game platform holders

A MESSAGE FROM ALL GAME DEVELOPERS pic.twitter.com/1NaPvipMPq — William Pugh 🍒 (@HonestWilliam) May 5, 2020

He's right, you know.

my turnip price is wild, dodo code: XÆA12 pic.twitter.com/cyD6DvwyOb — jeff ruberg. great in battle, but non-violent 🤍 (@jeffinitelyjeff) May 5, 2020

Disney reports earnings, halts dividend payments

Disney reported a 58% drop in operating income from parks and cruises, but they did also announce they have over 33.5 million paid Disney+ subscribers. The company also made the tough decision to suspend their dividend payments for the next six months. Times are tough in the house of Mouse.

