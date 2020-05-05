Apple WWDC20 to be held online on June 22 Get ready to check out the latest Apple products as WWDC 2020 heads online this June and Shacknews takes you inside the event.

Ready for another virtual event to add to your calendar? Apple announced that it's bringing its annual Worldwide Developers Conference to the virtual world this June via the Apple Developer app and via the Apple Developer website.

"WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms," said Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller. "We can't wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we've been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event."

The Apple Developer app will feature a way to stream the upcoming presentation as well as schedules and more for folks to interact with ahead of the event. There will also be a special Swift Student Challenge, which is meant of students to develop their own Swift "playgrounds," as part of the event.

"Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries," said Apple senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. "As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognize and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can't wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge."

