Forza Street is out now on iOS and Android Get ready for some serious pocket racing with Forza Street, out now for mobile Forza fans with some special debut goodies.

Ready for a new pocket-sized racer to take along with you? Forza Street is now available on iOS and Android now.

If Forza Street sounds like it's right up your alley, it's a great time to go ahead and dive into the app. You can jump right in and grab the Founder's Pack just for playing, which comes with a 2017 Ford GT. You get credits and gold as well, which you can use to grab plenty of new cars for your collection.

Players using Android devices (namely the Samsung Galaxy Store) will get the 2015 Ford Mustang GT with a custom Galaxy-themed paint job. For anyone who has a Galaxy S20, you'll get the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with a Custom Galaxy as well as in-game credits and gold.

Forza Street was originally released on the Microsoft Store under the name Miami Street, and it focuses on a variety of simple races that form a story campaign for players to complete. It also features bite-sized racing for quick bursts of play. It doesn't have the complex racing controls of its console brethren, but it does let you burn up the streets like a speed demon, and that's what Forza is all about in the end, anyway, right?

There are plenty of cars to collect and subsequently upgrade, however, if that's more your thing than driving is. It's meant to be a simplistic take on the franchise meant to appeal to a wider audience, more in line to games like Real Racing or Asphalt. Keep in mind that it's free-to-play, however, so you might not get the satisfaction out of Forza Street you might get from the "real" console version.

Either way, it's out now for your perusal, so go check it out!