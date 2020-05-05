Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of May 4, 2020

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.

Monday, May 4

Indie-licious with TJ Denzer - Join TJ for a look at indie gems found off the beaten path.

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Only the best weekly electronic sports show on Twitch, WWES answers the questions you want and a few you’d rather avoid! 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 5

The Blake Show - Blake Morse tries to survive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on PSVR.

Wednesday, May 6

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET

Let’s Play Red Dead Redemption 2 with Bill Lavoy - 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 7

ShackStream with Chris Jarrard - Get muddy with SnowRunner - 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 8

The Dump - A weekly discussion of the biggest news with hosts TJ Denzer and Blake Morse - 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.