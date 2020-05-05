PlayStation Now adds new May titles, including Rainbow Six Siege Check out a few new games that have been added to PlayStation Now, with one being a limited-time offer.

Sony Interactive Entertainment just added three new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service, and you'll definitely want to give them a try.

May's lineup includes Rainbow Six Siege, The Evil Within 2, and Get Even, which are all available to play now, according to the official announcement. Rainbow Six Siege is a limited-time option, but if you're curious about whether you'd enjoy the base game or not, this is your chance to find out.

Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical multiplayer shooter that's been around since 2015 with challenging matches and a massive esports presence. It will be available on the service until November 7, so you'll have to get your fill and eventually buy it outright, if you're interested in playing.

The Evil Within 2 is a decent horror affair from the mind of Shinji Mikami, and it'll available as well as you enter the town of Union to find your daughter, who had been presumed dead for some time.

Finally, Get Even is The Farm 51's puzzle shooter that features elements of a psychological thriller thrown in for good measure. It's a gripping mystery that you'll definitely want to pick up if you're interested in checking out a story with twists.

Be sure to let us know if you plan on trying out any of the games in the comments below. Hey, we've probably all got a little more time at home now, right?