Apex Legends was PS4's most downloaded F2P game of 2019 EA revealed in their Q4 report that Apex Legends was the most downloaded free-to-play game of 2019, beating out the likes of Fortnite and Warframe.

Apex Legends blew it up when it arrived on the scene in 2019 from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment. That much is undeniable, but it turns out it did even more than blow it up. According to EA’s Q4 earnings report of financial results from the previous year, Apex Legends was singlehandedly the most downloaded free-to-play title on PlayStation 4 of 2019, beating out some incredibly heavy hitters on the platform.

Electronic Arts just released its Q4 financial report in a press release on May 5, 2020. The report shared a number of success stories from EA’s 2019-2020 financial year. According to the report, Apex Legends had more success than one might have expected in 2019, having garnered the accolade of most downloaded free-to-play title on PlayStation 4 in all of 2019. That’s a hard-hitting list that includes games like Fortnite Battle Royale and Warframe. Neither of those games is slowing down either. Fortnite just had a live in-game concert featuring artist Travis Scott and Warframe just launched buildable spaceships and combat. For Apex Legends, which is coming up on its fifth season, to beat them out in 2019 is no small feat.

Apex Legends wasn’t alone in the spotlight for EA. Reportedly, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (which just received a free Star Wars Day content update) has passed over 10 million unique players worldwide and Madden NFL 20 has apparently garnered the most engagement with of any game in the franchise’s lengthy history. Electronic Arts had a great year to say the least, and they’ve got plenty more coming in 2020. The publisher has already announced that an all-digital EA Play is coming in June 2020 despite E3 2020’s cancellation.

Regardless, Apex Legends may have slowed down a bit after its astronomical start, but there’s still plenty to be happy about with the game. Stay tuned for what’s next as we await Season 5 - Fortune’s Favor and the newest legend, Loba.