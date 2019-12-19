New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Warframe Empyrean space combat update has launched on PS4 & Xbox One

Warframe players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can now take the fight against the Grineer into space with the Empyrean update coming to consoles.
TJ Denzer
6

The new generation of Warframe is upon us with Empyrean. With it, players on PC have been able to put together spaceships (known as Railjacks) and engage in up to four-player co-op space battles against the Grineer forces out in the big black void. Now, console players can join in on the action. The space combat update for Warframe Empyrean has launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Warframe Empyrean was initially launched on PC on December 12, 2019 following publisher Digital Extremes’ announcement of the big update at The Game Awards 2019. The update has allowed players to craft their space-farring vessel and take the fight into the skies alongside others in 1-4 player cooperative space combat against foes. On December 18, 2019, updates were launched for Xbox One and PS4, allowing them to join in on the action as well. You can catch the launch trailer for Warframe Empyrean and its space combat below.

Space combat is just the start of a number of promises and answers Digital Extremes intends to deliver on in a new generation of Warframe. The Railjack offers an incredible new way to play the game. On the ship, everyone plays a part, from pilot to gunner to engineer, to ensure survival among the stars. You can customize a good portion of your own Railjack to suit your own needs. The ship features multiple hardpoints for different weapons, as well as customizable active and passive abilities to be earned and equipped as you will. You’ll discover more pieces for your ship via salvage quests across the Origin System.

With Warframe Empyrean now launched across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and coming to Switch sometime in 2020, it’s time to fight in an all-new way. Need some help getting your Railjack ready for battle? Be sure to check out our guide on how to build your Railjack in Warframe Empyrean, as well as further tips and walkthroughs in our Warframe guide hub.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 19, 2019 8:05 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Warframe Empyrean space combat update has launched on PS4 & Xbox One

    • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 19, 2019 8:29 AM

      Have that made this game noob friendly yet? I remember hearing a while back that they were going to add a better tutorial to the beginning of the game. I always get to the same part and stop because I have absolutely no clue what I'm doing and it's just frustrating feeling like I'm wasting my time not "doing the right thing".

      • skankcore legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 19, 2019 9:03 AM

        A lot of these GaaS games are second jobs. If you don’t play everyday, you fall behind, and if you fall behind, everyone will be better than you. Not my cuppa, but I know it’s extremely popular.

        • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 19, 2019 9:05 AM

          Yeah as soon as I get into a game with real people they just blast off ahead of me in a mad dash to complete whatever the fuck the objective is. Like holy shit I've been playing this game for 45 minutes why the hell am I being grouped with these dudes that have obviously committed their fucking life to it? It's a cool looking game and the shooty bits feel awesome, but damn I just don't know what the hell is going on.

        • duncandun legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 19, 2019 12:37 PM

          It doesn't matter if people are better than you. It's nothing like destiny in that regard.

      • Dessicator82 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 19, 2019 9:44 AM

        What platform are you on? I’m planning to hop back on PC after a 1-2 year break.

        They are trying to improve noob experience but I’m not holding my breath.

        • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 19, 2019 9:47 AM

          I've played on PC and PS4... Hell I even tried on Switch. PC would be my platform of choice, though.

          • Dessicator82 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            December 19, 2019 10:28 AM

            What is your user name? I’ll try to hop on tonight

      • justwr!ght
        reply
        December 19, 2019 10:36 AM

        you can press a button now that will start the next story mission or whatever quest you are on.

Hello, Meet Lola