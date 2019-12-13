How to build a Railjack in Warframe Empyrean Everything you need to know to build your own Railjack spaceship in Warframe Empyrean.

With Warframe Empyrean now available, players are looking to dive into the update and try out the new Railjack systems. While you can start playing missions with others as soon as you start up the game, those looking to host their own missions will need to build a Railjack. In this guide, we’ll detail everything you need to know to build your own Railjack by completing the Rising Tide questline.

If you’ve been playing Warframe for a while, then chances are you’ve probably already gotten started on this process. However, if you’re just returning to the game to try out the new update, or completely new to the Warframe universe, then you’re going to have a few hoops to jump through. Basically, you’re going to need to complete a series of objectives to be able to build your own Railjack.

We’ve broken down each step of the process below, as well as included any requirements that you’ll need to meet. Overall, you’re going to need somewhere around 7 million credits or so to make the full repairs that are required to build your own Railjack.

How to get the Rising Tide quest started

There are a number of steps that you'll need to complete before you can even start the Rising Tide questline that results in you building your very own Railjack.

Build a Dry Dock

Requires Clan Dojo.

100,000 Credits

25,000 Salvage

850 Circuits

15 Tellurium

1 Forma

Research Railjack Cephalon Cy

Costs 4,000 Credits

5 Mutagen Mass

5 Detonite Injectors

5 Fieldron Samples

2 Orokin Cells

Build Railjack Cephalon Cy

25,000 Credits

5 Mutagen Mass

5 Detonite Injectors

5 Fieldron Samples

2 Orokin Cells

How to complete Rising Tide quest

Now that you've got the Dry Dock and the basics of the Railjack completed, it's time to move on to the next portion of our guide. Completing the Rising Tide questline is going to take quite a bit of work and resources, but we've outlined all the steps below.

Find and repair Fuselage

1,000,000 Credits

100 Cubic Diodes

3,000 Plastids

15,000 Rubedo

30 Neural Sensors

Find and repair the Propulsion System

1,000,000 Credits

60 Carbides

1,000 Cryotic

30 Orokin Cells

20,000 Nano Spors

Install and repair Port Nacelle

1,000,000 Credits

60 Carbides

5,000 Circuits

27,000 Alloy Plate

200 Control Modules

Install and repair Starboard Nacelle

1,000,000 Credits

100 Pustrels

500 Fieldron Samples

50 Morphics

35 Neurodes

Repair Tail section

1,000,000 Credits

80 Copernics

10,000 Ferrite

4,500 Polymer Bundle

15 Argon Crystal

Repair Engine Cowling

1,000,000 Credits

40 Copernics

500 Detonite Ampule

10,000 Ferrite

10,000 Salvage

Once you’ve managed to repair each of the items above, you’ll find be able to dive in and walk around your Railjack inside the Dojo’s Dry Dock. You’ll also be able to head out into Empyrean and start completing various missions as the host. As we mentioned before, there is a lot of work and time involved in repairing each of the Railjack components that we’ve outlined above. Not only do you have to acquire the various materials, but you’ll also find that many of the items require time to be repaired. While you could normally bypass this wait time with Platinum, many of these items cannot be rushed and must be waited out.

Now that you know everything that you’ll need to do to build a Railjack, you can choose whether you want to build your own, or just team up with other players who have already done all of the work. For more help, make sure you check out our guide on how to launch Railjack missions in Warframe Empyrean or return to our Warframe guide hub for more help.