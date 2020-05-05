Apex Legends' Loba's story detailed in Fortune's Favor trailer Get to know Loba, the newest Legend, ahead of Season 5 so you're ready to hit the ground running.

Respawn has graced eager Apex Legends players with a new launch trailer for Season 5: Fortune's Favor, set to kick off on May 12.

Season 5 will bring Loba to the game as a playable character, as well as a new Quests mode as well as a new battle pass to start earning on. The launch trailer is also a fun way to watch Loba, the "loose end" that Revenant left when he killed Marcos Andrade.

Loba heads into an underground facility under Kings Canyon, which is teeming with back-ups for Revenant and the original as well. Since Loba can't destroy it as the alarm has alerted a team of Spectres, Loba runs into the other Legends in an action-packed escape scene.

This is a great way to get to know the character, and an interesting story for a new Legend. Plus, if you've been playing since the beginning and are ready for more of the game's story to shine through as well as a new Legend to play with, your prayers have been answered. Just like with Overwatch, Respawn has been using character introductions and trailers to tell an episodic tale, and it's all worked very well.

Not sure Apex Legends is your jam? Be sure to check out our review by Sam Chandler, who awarded it an 8 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"Apex Legends is the battle royale game players have been waiting for. It nails the movement and terrain traversal while ensuring weapons feel meaty and responsive. Even the inclusion of light hero shooter features melds surprisingly well with the battle royale genre. Respawn Entertainment has set a new gold standard for what players should expect from their battle royale experiences."

