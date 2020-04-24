Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical show draws over 12.3M players, encore planned Astronomical was a show so good, Fortnite and Travis Scott are doing it again all this weekend after 12.3 million players participated in the debut.

Fortnite and Travis Scott’s in-game Astronomical show was quite the experience on Thursday. Over 12 million players around the world tuned in for a set full of explosive effects and visuals alongside a virtual performance from Scott. It was great to say the least - so good that Fortnite and Travis Scott are giving players a chance to see it again with a slate of encore performances this weekend.

It was on Thursday, April 24, 2020, shortly after the Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical show ended that Fortnite reported the incredible number of viewers for the event. Fortnite claimed on Twitter and in a blog post that over 12.3 million players participated in the concert event. They would go on to announce a series of encore performances for which those who missed (or want to see again) will have another chance to check out the Astronomical show this weekend from April 24 to April 25. We got to see it ourselves on the Shacknews Twitch Channel and you can catch a glimpse of the show in the video just below.

Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical encore performance times

If you’d like to check out one of the encore performances of the Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical show, the times and dates for each performance are listed below. Epic Games recommends you be online 30 minutes before each time to secure a spot.

Friday, Apr 24, 2020, 7AM PT / 10AM ET

Friday, Apr 24, 2020, 9PM PT / 12PM ET

Saturday, Apr 25, 2020, 8AM PT / 11AM PT

Saturday, Apr 25, 2020, 3PM PT / 6PM ET

As you can see, there are going to be plenty of opportunities this weekend to check out the show for yourself if you missed out the first time around, so be sure to tune in if you want to be a part of the Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical experience when it goes live again. You can also check out our viewing and reaction to the show here at Shacknews.