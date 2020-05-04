Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order free update brings new combat challenges & cosmetics A free update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will bring new cosmetics for Cal and BD-1, as well as fresh combat challenges and a challenge maker to the game.

With Star Wars Day (May the Fourth) under way, there’s plenty of good Star Wars content coming out of every corner of the franchise today, including an update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts. EA and Respawn just announced a fresh update for Fallen Order that will bring new cosmetics and combat challenges to the game.

EA announced the new update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the EA Star Wars Twitter on May 4, 2020. A free update coming to the game shortly is set to bring a slew of new features including new cosmetics for Cal Kestis and his little robot buddy BD-1. In addition, players will be able to play through the game with cosmetics they’ve previously unlocked. Finally, new combat challenges are coming to the game which will feature bonus objectives for players to take their offensive Jedi abilities to the limit. You can check out the update in its entirety in the video below.

Master the Force like you’ve never done before. Combat challenges, fresh cosmetics, and more are coming to #JediFallenOrder! pic.twitter.com/aezer0V92x — EA Star Wars #stayandplay (@EAStarWars) May 4, 2020

In addition to combat challenges packed into the new update, the Jedi: Fallen Order update also features a challenge maker. If the game’s challenges are enough, you can seemingly create your own, complete with deciding what enemies you’ll fight, where they’ll be, and maybe some other variables to test your abilities even further.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was quite a launch for Respawn and Electronic Arts in 2019. It garnered enough attention and love from fans to quickly become the fastest selling digital Star Wars game ever, and practically assured that more single-player Star Wars games were on the way.

It's very cool to see that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is still getting some love and new content from EA and Respawn in 2020, but we have our eyes on new titles as well.