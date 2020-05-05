Halo 2 is coming to PC next week PC players will soon be able to play the best and most influential Halo game on their PCs without the need for Vista.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC is about to have a new child next week with the release of Halo 2. This marks some 13 years since the game was originally released for Windows Vista. PC players will now get the chance to experience the remastered version of Halo 2 that console players got their hands on back in 2014.

Halo 2 releases next week on PC

Halo 2: Anniversary will be available on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. This was announced through an email blast from Halo Waypoint, as well as a timely tweet by the official Halo Twitter account. We even get an exact hour that we can jump in: 8:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM ET.

Earth will never be the same.



Halo 2: Anniversary arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on May 12! https://t.co/y5NHDTiQ1E pic.twitter.com/HVzgxIuY8V — Halo (@Halo) May 5, 2020

For those that own Halo: The Master Chief collection, Halo 2 will automatically be added to your account. Any player that wants the games à la carte can purchase Halo 2 by itself via the Steam page. The price is likely to be in-line with the other titles.

The release of Halo 2 will be the third game released on PC as part of the collection, and the second released this year. With Halo Infinite still scheduled for release alongside the Xbox Series X at the end of the year, there’s a good chance we’ll see the last three titles (Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4) all out before the holiday period.

Halo 2 was a monumental moment in gaming, and now it's coming back to PC.

Halo 2 was originally released back in 2004 in what turned out to be an incredible year in gaming. For a lot of players, Halo 2 was – and still is – the pinnacle of the Halo series. There are things that still exist in the game that you can point to as a defining moment in the franchise. But there are also services and features built into the original that shaped the way we play games today. The party system whereby you can move between gametypes with friends was an innovation as was the idea of a matchmaking system instead of a server list.

There are those who said this day would never come, but Halo 2 is finally making its way to PC, again, on May 12. Make sure you’re prepared for the action by checking out the Shacknews Master Chief Collection page for the latest news and guides.