New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Halo 2 is coming to PC next week

PC players will soon be able to play the best and most influential Halo game on their PCs without the need for Vista.
Sam Chandler
4

Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC is about to have a new child next week with the release of Halo 2. This marks some 13 years since the game was originally released for Windows Vista. PC players will now get the chance to experience the remastered version of Halo 2 that console players got their hands on back in 2014.

Halo 2 releases next week on PC

Halo 2: Anniversary will be available on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. This was announced through an email blast from Halo Waypoint, as well as a timely tweet by the official Halo Twitter account. We even get an exact hour that we can jump in: 8:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM ET.

For those that own Halo: The Master Chief collection, Halo 2 will automatically be added to your account. Any player that wants the games à la carte can purchase Halo 2 by itself via the Steam page. The price is likely to be in-line with the other titles.

The release of Halo 2 will be the third game released on PC as part of the collection, and the second released this year. With Halo Infinite still scheduled for release alongside the Xbox Series X at the end of the year, there’s a good chance we’ll see the last three titles (Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4) all out before the holiday period.

Halo 2 PC multiplayer Zanzibar
Halo 2 was a monumental moment in gaming, and now it's coming back to PC.

Halo 2 was originally released back in 2004 in what turned out to be an incredible year in gaming. For a lot of players, Halo 2 was – and still is – the pinnacle of the Halo series. There are things that still exist in the game that you can point to as a defining moment in the franchise. But there are also services and features built into the original that shaped the way we play games today. The party system whereby you can move between gametypes with friends was an innovation as was the idea of a matchmaking system instead of a server list.

There are those who said this day would never come, but Halo 2 is finally making its way to PC, again, on May 12. Make sure you’re prepared for the action by checking out the Shacknews Master Chief Collection page for the latest news and guides.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 5, 2020 6:10 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Halo 2 is coming to PC next week

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 5, 2020 6:15 PM

      I played the Flight test on Steam and it worked really well. To me it had the best version of the MP maps.

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        May 5, 2020 6:43 PM

        I managed to get in, too. When the Flight ended, I said to a few friends that it was likely going to release really soon, and here we are! Love to be right about the good things.

        • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 5, 2020 6:47 PM

          I think we'll probably get Halo 3 this summer and then Halos 4-5 before Infinity.

Hello, Meet Lola