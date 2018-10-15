Clothes-ripping action-RPG Akiba's Trip coming to PS3 and Vita

Kill emotional vampires stalking the nerd heart of Tokyo by ripping their clothes off: that's the basic premise of Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed, which publisher Xseed has announced it's bringing over to North America. It's an action-RPG developed for PS3 and Vita by Acquire, and, well, come watch a trailer to see just how unusual it all is.