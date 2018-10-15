Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls Review - Stumbling in the dark
XSEED and ACQUIRE reached back into the past to bring Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls to modern PCs, but does this dusty dungeon crawler hold up? Our review.
XSEED and ACQUIRE reached back into the past to bring Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls to modern PCs, but does this dusty dungeon crawler hold up? Our review.
The game's launch was delayed as the team attempted to make Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal's Intimacy Mode fit Sony's criteria.
The Steam release will be unaltered and release simultaneously with the PS4 version.
The upcoming Trio of Towns update gives players some cool freebies and the chance to grab the New Neighbors DLC.
Western markets will have a chance to play Marvelous' Splatoon-inspired and Senran Kagura title.
Prepare for a trip to Akihabara you soon won't forget.
XSEED Games' Onechanbara is heading to the PS4 later this month, and boy, will there be a lot of zombie slaying.
XSEED Games' AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed will be headed to PlayStation 4 this month with a number of improvements over the PS3 and Vita versions.
Grandia is back! Sort of. As DLC for Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PS3 and Vita. We'll take what we can get.
Kill emotional vampires stalking the nerd heart of Tokyo by ripping their clothes off: that's the basic premise of Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed, which publisher Xseed has announced it's bringing over to North America. It's an action-RPG developed for PS3 and Vita by Acquire, and, well, come watch a trailer to see just how unusual it all is.