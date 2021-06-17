Shacknews E5 - Akiba's Trip Remaster brings its unique combat to the Nintendo Switch We chat with Jason Higa about Akiba's Trip as part of Shacknews E5 2021.

Long-time fans of the Akiba’s Trip series will be pleased to hear that Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed is being remastered for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. As part of Shacknews E5 2021, we had the chance to speak with Jason Higa about bringing the game to a new platform. Please, take a moment to check out the exclusive interview below.

For those not in the know, Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed is a game about taking down Synthisters by exposing them to direct sunlight. How might you do this? Why, by attacking them and removing clothing of course! The game was originally released for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PSVita back in 2014

You can learn more about this unique style of beat-‘em-up by heading over to the XSEED Games site where you’ll find a full rundown of what to expect from Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed. Make sure you spend some time over on the Shacknews Twitch channel as we’ll have more developer interviews and gameplay featured during Shacknews E5 2021. At the end of the show, you can find every trailer, developer interview, and a whole lot more on the Shacknews YouTube channel.