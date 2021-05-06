Bandai Namco, Gearbox and Sega confirm participation in E3 2021 E3 2021 confirmed the participation of a number of further large publishers and developers taking part in its upcoming all-digital event.

As we chug along towards E3 2021’s all-digital event in June, the guest list is growing larger and larger for the event. The ESA already made announcement of quite a few high-profile publishers and developers that would be participating, but it came back with another round of them today. It has been confirmed that Bandai Namco, XSEED, and quite a few further notable publishers and developers will be joining the events of E3 2021.

The new additions to the E3 2021 lineup were announced via the E3 Twitter and event website on May 6, 2021. Further among the slate was Sega, which has had fans chomping at the bit for a new Sonic the Hedgehog title for quite some time, and Gearbox Entertainment. Square Enix was also on E3’s latest listing, though the publisher itself had previously confirmed it would be taking part in E3. These publishers and developers join alongside the likes of Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and several more high-profile names in the industry.

Hope you’re getting hungry cause we’ve got more chefs in the kitchen for this year’s #E32021! Our newest additions: SQUARE ENIX, SEGA, BANDAI NAMCO, XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon & Binge dot com! pic.twitter.com/DeIB6zFjTX — E3 (@E3) May 6, 2021

According to the organizers, the following publishers and developers have joined E3 2021’s growing slate:

Square Enix

Sega

Bandai Namco

XSEED Games / Marvelous USA

Gearbox Entertainment

Freedom Games

Devious Eye Entertainment

Turtle Beach

Verizon

Binge dot com

Sega, Bandai Namco, and Gearbox are definitely the big pick-ups here, though XSEED/Marvelous and Turtle Beach are also good to see among the bunch. E3 2021 definitely has some gaps to fill with the fact that PlayStation is not among the confirmed participants and Konami was forced to pull out altogether, but the growing list of E3 2021 publishers and developers has it looking like the event will feature quite the array of gaming reveals throughout its duration in June. For instance, Ubisoft has already confirmed its next Ubisoft Forward presentation will take place during.

With E3 2021’s all-digital event set for June 12 to June 15, it will remain to be seen what else lies ahead for the show. As we await further details and scheduling, stay tuned for further info and updates on the event.