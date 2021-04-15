Next Ubisoft Forward presentation coming in June as part of E3 2021 Ubisoft not only confirmed its presence as part of E3 2021, but put up a date for its next Ubisoft Forward showcase as part of the all-digital event.

As far as E3 2021 goes, Ubisoft was among those who were an early confirmer of participation in the event. What does that mean? Well for one, it means Ubisoft will be putting up another showcase. Ubisoft Forward became to publisher and developer’s go-to format for showing off new games last year and now the next event of this type has a date for June 2021 as part of E3 2021’s event schedule.

Ubisoft revealed its June Ubisoft Forward showcase event with an announcement on its website on April 15, 2021. On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, Ubisoft will go live, likely on its YouTube or Twitch channels or one of E3’s partner channels, with all of the latest upcoming reveals, games, and products coming form the publisher. With games like the priorly-named Rainbow Six Quarantine and Far Cry 6 pushed back as far as 2022, it feels likely that we’ll learn something new about these games, as well as get updates on games-as-service titles like Rainbow Six Siege and Hyper Scape.

As mentioned prior, Ubisoft was among the first round of publishers and developers to confirm they would be participating in the recently announced E3 2021 all-digital event. As such, it seems Ubi will be taking up one of the slots on the first day of E3 2021, which is slated to take place from June 12 to June 15, 2021. Ubisoft promises further details and updates as we get closer to E3 2021 and activities like keynote talks and free demos of revealed games have been teased for the event.

With Ubisoft Forward confirmed and Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Take-Two, Warner Bros., and Koch Media also revealed to be participating, we expect we should be hearing about further presentation events and dates soon. Stay tuned as E3 and its partners reveal more of the schedule leading up to the event.