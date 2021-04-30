Konami says it will not be present for E3 2021 The Japanese publisher will not be participating in this year's E3 event due to timing conflicts.

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on live events and product scheduling across a wide variety of industries in 2020. The business of video games was no stranger to these circumstances. E3, the annual ESA-organized video game event was canceled last summer but will make its return this coming June. Stalwart Japanese publisher Konami has announced that it will not be participating in E3 2021, according to a Tweet posted late this evening.

The Tweet in question mentions that Konami will be unable to participate in E3 festivities in 2021 due to timing conflicts. The company pledged its support to the ESA and asked fans to keep their eyes open for further announcements on Konami products later this year.

At one time one of the biggest publishers in the video game industry, Konami’s worldwide presence has waned in recent years. Arguably their last AAA project was Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in 2015. In the time since the company has focused on its Japanese arcade business and is most widely known for publishing the Pro Evo Soccer series (eFootball PES) in the last several years on consoles and PC.

It is not known what projects the company has up its sleeves for 2021 and beyond, but reissues and remasters from its historic back catalog are solid guesses. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more updates from Konami as they are made available. We will also stay on top of all the latest E3 2021 developments right up until the show kicks off in June.