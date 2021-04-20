Square Enix confirms it will take part in E3 2021 In a recent interview, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda revealed that the developer and publisher will be part of the all-digital E3 2021.

As we get closer to June when the new all-digital E3 2021 experience is supposed to take place, major players are either outlining their part in the event or announcing their plans to be part of it. The latter was the case with Square Enix recently. The developer and publisher on titles such as Outriders, Final Fantasy 7 remake, Dragon Quest 11, and plenty more has revealed that it will be taking part in E3’s 2021 all-digital showcase and teased that it will have something new to show during the event.

Square Enix’s confirmation for E3 2021 was revealed in a Japanese Nikkei interview with Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda posted on April 20, 2021, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. In the interview, Matsuda shared that Square Enix’s future plans following the launch of the Nier Replicant remaster and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will likely be revealed as part of E3 2021.

It feels likely that we could learn more about Final Fantasy 16 and the Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker expansion during whatever Square Enix has planned for E3 2021.

Matsuda’s confirmed Square Enix’s place in E3 2021 when asked about what Square Enix projects he was looking forward to throughout the year.

Outriders, the release of which was postponed, was released on April 1 and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will also be released in April. In addition, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released in June. We’ll be announcing the rest of the line-up [later], and we’re also planning to make an announcement at E3 in June, so please keep your eyes peeled. ~ Yosuke Matsuda

With Square Enix pretty much assured to be at the all-digital E3 2021 this year, that makes another major presence for the show in which Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media had already confirmed attendance. Ubisoft has even revealed that its next Ubisoft Forward presentation will take place on the first day of E3 2021 events.

With E3 2021 coming up fast on the dates of June 12 to June 15, 2021, we expect we will see more scheduling and events appear as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for the latest news and updates on the event.