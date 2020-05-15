Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town set for July release Preorder now to lock in your copy and to grab one of the cutest plush "strawberry milk" cows you've ever seen.

Get ready to do some funny farming with the latest Story of Seasons release on Nintendo Switch. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town will be making its way to the system this July.

This is Story of Seasons' first release on the Switch, as prior titles have been under the Harvest Moon umbrella. Friends of Mineral Town is a top-down remake of the original game with the same characters and activities you likely remember from when it first debuted. You'll be raising crops, harvesting them, and even falling in love.

Players take on the role of a city-dwelling young man (or woman) who's gone back to the country to take over one of Mineral Town's many farms, owned by his grandfather. There, he makes a vow to bring back Mineral Town bigger than ever, restoring it to the way it used to be.

This complete remake looks like it'll be a blast. You can preorder now, and if you do, you'll get the "Strawberry Hanako" cow plushie based on the in-game Strawberry Cow. How can you resist that? You can't. All digital preorders will get the "Cow Costume" DLC as well, but that can be purchased for $1.99 if you end up buying physical.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is headed to Switch both physically and digitally on July 14. Let us know if you plan on digging in. Animal Crossing is great, but we've all got to fulfill that farming urge sometime!