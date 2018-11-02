Warcraft 3: Reforged will see multiplayer beta this week
Blizzard's resurrection of the classic RTS is nearing completion and will enter a multiplayer beta test very soon.
Blizzard's resurrection of the classic RTS is nearing completion and will enter a multiplayer beta test very soon.
Shacknews sits down with Blizzard's Kaeo Milker to hear him reminisce about his nearly two decades of work for the studio.
Blizzcon 2018 attendees will get some hands-on time before the game launches in 2019.
Blizzard is giving some love to one of its all-time classics and is getting ready to celebrate everything Warcraft III next week.
The publisher isn’t ready to give up on Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos quite yet, as the newly launched PTR proves.
The company is committed to evolving Heroes of the Storm and StarCraft 2 for the foreseeable future.
Grab your sword and fight the Horde!