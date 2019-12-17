Warcraft 3: Reforged gets release date in January 2020 If you've been waiting to jump back into one of the brightest that real-time strategy has to offer, it won't be long. Warcraft 3: Reforged just got a January release date.

Warcraft 3 is undoubtedly one of the hallmarks of gaming history. It was a benchmark of incredible balance and design and helped spawn the mods that would eventually allow for the entire MOBA scene of League of Legends and DOTA to take off. Blizzard has been hard at work on a remastered collection of the game and all of its expansions, and it appears we won’t have to wait much longer. Warcraft 3: Reforged just received an official January 2020 release date.

Blizzard confirmed the release date of Warcraft 3: Reforged on December 17, 2019 in a press release on their website. Warcraft 3: Reforged is officially set to launch on January 28, 2019 at 3PM PT / 6PM ET. With its launch date, players will be able to re-explore a fully remastered collection of Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos and Warcraft 3: Frozen Throne. From the war with the Burning Legion, to the betrayal of Arthas Menethil and his ascension to the state of Lich King and much more, Warcraft 3: Reforged will reinvite players to some of the most iconic moments in Azeroth with updated visuals and tech to bring the most of out it.

This handy graphic shows exactly when Warcraft 3: Reforged will be available worldwide.

Warcraft 3: Reforged has been on many a RTS and Blizzard fan’s mind since it’s initial announcement at BlizzCon 2018. Since then, it has seen an update here and there and a multiplayer Beta. Now, it would appear we’re finally going to see if one of the brightest stars of the real-time strategy golden age can withstand the test of time. Moreover, we’re excited to see Warcraft 3 back in a competitive capacity. With esports having taken a larger place in the world than when Warcraft 3 first launched, it will be exciting to see what competitive pursuits Blizzard has in store for us when Reforged launches in January.

Are you excited to jump back into the wars for Azeroth on January 28? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section. Warcraft 3: Reforged will be available in the Blizzard Shop in a standard edition at launch for $29.99 or a special Spoils of War Edition for $39.99 which includes a number of extra include skins for heroes in Warcraft 3 and a wide variety of further in-game content for other Blizzard games.