Warcraft 3: Reforged will see multiplayer beta this week Blizzard's resurrection of the classic RTS is nearing completion and will enter a multiplayer beta test very soon.

As one of the crown jewels in the Blizzard portfolio, Warcraft 3 really needs no introduction. Wildly popular at release and seeing its influence continue to this day thanks to its mods that spawned the thriving MOBA genre, Warcraft 3 never really left the minds of PC gamers. Blizzard appears to be successfully capitalizing on the game’s nostalgia with the upcoming release of Warcraft 3: Reforged, a modern remake with all the fixings. Ahead of its release, Blizzard has announced that players will get their hands on the game soon in the form of a multiplayer beta test soon. Invites for the beta are expected to begin going out as soon as next week.

As one of the few announcements at last year’s Blizzcon that didn’t result in loud groans from the audience, the project has largely coasted along controversy-free since last November. The upcoming beta will open with limited access to the orc and human races within 1v1 and 2v2 matchmaking. The undead and night elf races and more game modes will be added in the weeks ahead.

No exact date for the beta period is known yet, but invites will be sent out in waves, with the first batch going out soon. Players who pre-order the Spoils of War edition of the game will likely get first dibs and subsequent waves of invitations will go to additional players, such as those who have pre-ordered the standard edition of Warcraft III: Reforged.

Warcraft 3: Reforged - The Spoils of War Edition offers the following:

In addition to access to the beta, owners of the Spoils of War edition get a few additional perks. Beyond the Meat Wagon mount in World of Warcraft; Thrall, Anub’arak, Jaina and Tyrande in Heroes of the Storm, and the Third War card back in Hearthstone, the Spoils of War edition also contains:

Warcraft III: Reforged Skins

Champion of the Horde Thrall

Daughter of the Seas Proudmoore

Fallen King Arthas

Emerald Nightmare Cenarius

Overwatch

Player Icons: Human, Orc, Undead, Night Elf and Lich King

Animated Sprays: Footman, Grunt, Ghoul and Archer

Diablo III: Mal’ganis pet

StarCraft II Console Skins

StarCraft: Remastered: Spoils of War Console

If you are one of those who pre-ordered the Spoils of War Edition of the game, keep an eye on your inbox for invites and more information on the multiplayer beta.