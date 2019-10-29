New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Warcraft 3: Reforged will see multiplayer beta this week

Blizzard's resurrection of the classic RTS is nearing completion and will enter a multiplayer beta test very soon.

Chris Jarrard
17

As one of the crown jewels in the Blizzard portfolio, Warcraft 3 really needs no introduction. Wildly popular at release and seeing its influence continue to this day thanks to its mods that spawned the thriving MOBA genre, Warcraft 3 never really left the minds of PC gamers. Blizzard appears to be successfully capitalizing on the game’s nostalgia with the upcoming release of Warcraft 3: Reforged, a modern remake with all the fixings. Ahead of its release, Blizzard has announced that players will get their hands on the game soon in the form of a multiplayer beta test soon. Invites for the beta are expected to begin going out as soon as next week.

As one of the few announcements at last year’s Blizzcon that didn’t result in loud groans from the audience, the project has largely coasted along controversy-free since last November. The upcoming beta will open with limited access to the orc and human races within 1v1 and 2v2 matchmaking. The undead and night elf races and more game modes will be added in the weeks ahead.

No exact date for the beta period is known yet, but invites will be sent out in waves, with the first batch going out soon. Players who pre-order the Spoils of War edition of the game will likely get first dibs and subsequent waves of invitations will go to additional players, such as those who have pre-ordered the standard edition of Warcraft III: Reforged.

Warcraft 3: Reforged - The Spoils of War Edition offers the following:

In addition to access to the beta, owners of the Spoils of War edition get a few additional perks. Beyond the Meat Wagon mount in World of Warcraft; Thrall, Anub’arak, Jaina and Tyrande in Heroes of the Storm, and the Third War card back in Hearthstone, the Spoils of War edition also contains:

Warcraft III: Reforged Skins

  • Champion of the Horde Thrall
  • Daughter of the Seas Proudmoore
  • Fallen King Arthas
  • Emerald Nightmare Cenarius

Overwatch

  • Player Icons: Human, Orc, Undead, Night Elf and Lich King
  • Animated Sprays: Footman, Grunt, Ghoul and Archer

Diablo III: Mal’ganis pet

StarCraft II Console Skins

StarCraft: Remastered: Spoils of War Console

If you are one of those who pre-ordered the Spoils of War Edition of the game, keep an eye on your inbox for invites and more information on the multiplayer beta.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 29, 2019 11:40 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Warcraft 3: Reforged will see multiplayer beta this week

    • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
      reply
      October 29, 2019 11:45 AM

      It's really too bad that Blizzard sucks donkey dick cuz I was looking forward to this.

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 29, 2019 11:48 AM

        Agreed.

        Also this game took forever to come out.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 29, 2019 11:59 AM

          It’s only been a year since it was announced and promised end of 2019. Doesn’t seem too long in blizzard speak.

      • DM7 legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 29, 2019 11:52 AM

        You can still buy it when it comes out.

        If it’s about the China thing, go through your house and everything you have is probably made in China.

        • justwr!ght
          reply
          October 29, 2019 11:54 AM

          literally every single item

          • walker270 legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 29, 2019 11:57 AM

            Damned near the entire middle class lifestyle of the West is built upon Chinese labor.

        • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
          reply
          October 29, 2019 11:54 AM

          Uh... yeah, I am aware that it will be possible to buy it.

          And yeah, it is about the China/Hong Kong thing. What does that have to do with the stuff already in my home?

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            October 29, 2019 11:56 AM

            Your toaster oven hates Hong Kong, bro.

          • Dravenport legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 29, 2019 11:58 AM

            he doesn't understand why you haven't been boycotting china since the tibet annexation

          • DM7 legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 29, 2019 2:25 PM

            You don’t want to buy this game because Blizzard is stupid, but in the other hand we all have stuff made in China in our home. It’s hypocritical. Stop buying stuff from China if you feel strongly about what they are doing to people in Hong Kong.

            • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              October 29, 2019 2:35 PM

              Blizzard is actively enforcing the CCP’s positions outside of China. That isn’t true of every company who has their products made in China.

              • Nali4Freedom legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                October 29, 2019 2:44 PM

                This. It's not about something being from China, it's Blizzard letting China overtly influence their actions elsewhere.

                • Nali4Freedom legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  October 29, 2019 2:55 PM

                  More specifically that Blizzard is letting China pressure them to censor certain opinions/speech. I don't mind if they stop including skeletons in their games to cater to China, but helping China suppress certain opinions/speech is not something I am willing to support.

                  • Nali4Freedom legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    October 29, 2019 2:55 PM

                    *something I am not willing to support

                    • walker270 legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      October 29, 2019 4:12 PM

                      That ship sailed over 10 years ago and pretty much anything mainstream was on it.

            • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 29, 2019 2:39 PM

              Okay I have stopped buying stuff from China, what now

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              October 29, 2019 2:39 PM

              Bitching about people because they aren't perfectly consistent is absurd and a good way to try to get nothing to change ever.

              And there is a difference between regulating behavior, which is what Blizzard is doing, and manufacturing.

            • The Grolar Bear
              reply
              October 29, 2019 2:41 PM

              That's such a dramatic oversimplification of the issue.

            • brickmatt legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 29, 2019 2:46 PM

              Whataboutism.

            • dromo5 legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 29, 2019 3:11 PM

              No one cares if something is manufactured in China. You're missing the point.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 29, 2019 12:00 PM

        I have happily preordered this and can’t wait to play it.

        • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 29, 2019 12:12 PM

          But my internet slacktivism bonus points!!!

          • OzzieMejia moderator
            reply
            October 29, 2019 12:14 PM

            Friday’s going to be a barrel of laughs. I can already tell.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 29, 2019 1:45 PM

        Jokes on you I bought it before the HK bullshit went down.

        No wait.

        I meant to.

    • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 29, 2019 12:03 PM

      Searching for burly men.

    • Izakhar legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 29, 2019 12:53 PM

      You can't kill critters anymore, they ruined it.

    • Zek legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 29, 2019 2:12 PM

      I don't care to play WC3 again, but I'm quite interested in a revival of the custom game scene. They made a lot of improvements to the editor from what I hear.

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 29, 2019 2:21 PM

      One of my favourite games of all time, but the detail that they've added really appears to look like it's best identified on a really big, 4k monitor.

      I bet at 34 plus inches at 4k, this would look amazing.

      I do not and will not have anything capable of this, possibly ever again.

Hello, Meet Lola