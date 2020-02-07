Blizzard will 'stand behind' Warcraft 3: Reforged & address player feedback It's been a rough launch for Warcraft 3: Reforged, but Blizzard President J. Allen Brack says the company is dedicated to making it the game fans want.

There’s absolutely zero doubt that Blizzard has taken a beating on Warcraft 3: Reforged. The game promised to bring real-time strategy fans the game they loved, updated with modern looks and conveniences. Unfortunately, the game fell short of a lot of expectations. Between an End-User License Agreement that gives ownership of player maps and mods to Blizzard, the removal and replacement of the original Warcraft 3 client, and cutscenes and UI that was clearly not up to snuff, Blizzard President J. Allen Brack admitted it was a rough week coming into February, but Blizzard isn’t giving up on Warcraft 3: Reforged just yet.

Brack addressed player and fan concerns and controversy about Warcraft 3: Reforged during Activision’s Q4 investors call on February 6, 2020, as reported by PC Gamer. According to Brack, it tough to face the criticisms of the game upon release.

“Concerning Warcraft 3: Reforged, honestly, it's been a bit of a hard week,” Brack explained. “Our community has come to expect really amazing things from us, and we've heard from them that we did not achieve that bar,”

Blizzard likely has a lot of work to do in regaining the trust of fans for Warcraft 3: Reforged, but even then, a EULA that gives user content ownership to Blizzard probably won't be fixed anytime soon.

That might be an understatement. Warcraft 3: Reforged wasn’t just disappointing to players. The outcry was so great that it fast became the lowest scored game of all time on Metacritic by User Reviews. Even so, Brack says Blizzard isn’t calling it quits on Warcraft 3: Reforged.

“We stand behind our games, and have consistently shown that not only do we support them, but we continue to build on them even after launch,” Brack explained on the call. “And we're committed to doing that here as well. We're going to continue to update the game, and we're going to continue to update the community with our plans going forward.”

With the massive amount of outcry over aforementioned issues, the Warcraft 3 dev team also took to Blizzard’s forums to speak to both the concerns and lay out some plans of what’s coming next with bug fixes, the state of cutscenes, and the road ahead. It seems pretty apparent that it will take more than a few bug fixes to satisfy the community at large, but at least it seems Blizzard isn’t giving up on the game. Even so, improvements likely don’t include things like getting rid of the EULA that gives ownership of user-created content to Blizzard.

What do you think? Can Blizzard turn Warcraft 3: Reforged around or is the damage already done? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.