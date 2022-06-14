Warcraft 3: Reforged 1.33 PTR patch notes adds ranked play after 2 years No, seriously, Warcraft 3: Reforged is not dead. I'm as surprised as you are!

Anyone who hears the name "Warcraft 3: Reforged" probably thinks of a spectacularly botched launch, something that Blizzard took its lumps on before moving forward to the next project. A few days after revealing Diablo 4's Necromancer, Blizzard wanted to take the idea of resurrecting the dead a step further and raise this Warcraft remaster from the grave. Indeed, Blizzard is targeting multiple updates for Reforged and it starts with adding Ranked Play with the upcoming 1.33 update.

Now, I know what you're probably thinking. It's something like "Are you seriously saying this game is only just now adding Ranked Play?" Just because it released on January 28, 2020 doesn't mean that Blizzard has totally forgotten it. Better late than never, right?

Anyway, let's take a look at the 1.33 PTR patch notes, courtesy of the Blizzard forums:

Warcraft 3: Reforged PTR 1.33 patch notes

Ranked Play Players may now choose between Ranked and Unranked Play. Seasons are now available. When a Season ends, the ladder will reset, and players will be able to see their history via their Profile and the Leaderboards. Your matchmaking rating (MMR) is unique for race, including Random. To be placed, players must play 5 placement matches per race. After playing a Ranked Match, you’ll be taken to a post-game screen which will display your MMR change and rankings. The available Ranks are: Unranked Combatant Challenger Rival Duelist Elite Gladiator Champion

Leaderboards Players can now view their rank in the Leaderboard section, which can be accessed from the Versus screen. In the Leaderboard, you can filter by user-names, and sort between race and mode.

Player Profiles You can now access your profile by right-clicking on the player icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Access other players’ profiles by right-clicking on their name and selecting “View Profile”.

Reforged Campaign Numerous tuning and balance adjustments have been made to multiple campaign maps.



Amazingly, this does not appear to be the end for Warcraft 3: Reforged. In fact, the Blizzard website notes that this is just the beginning. Multiple updates are being planned in the months ahead.

There's a lot of work to be done to lift Warcraft 3: Reforged from its legendarily awful launch, but to Blizzard's credit, it looks like the team is ready to put the work in. We'll follow this ongoing story as it develops throughout 2022.