Warcraft 3: Reforged unlock time Find out exactly what time Warcraft 3: Reforged unlocks so you can dive in and enjoy the full game.

Those looking forward to Warcraft 3: Reforged can dive into the multiplayer beta right this moment. However, if you’re looking to enjoy the full versions of the revamped strategy game in all it’s splendor at 4K, you’re going to need to wait a bit. But how long will fans have to wait for the full version of Warcraft 3: Reforged to unlock? Not long.

Warcraft 3: Reforged unlock time

Warcraft 3: Reforged will unlock on Tuesday, January 28 at 3 PM PT. That’s 6 PM ET, 5 PM CT, 11 PM GMT, and so on down the line. This means you’ll need to wait less than a day or so to dive into the game and experience all the quality changes that Blizzard has made to make such an iconic title even better.

Of course, plenty of people are excited to dive into Warcraft 3: Reforged once it fully launches, and there is a lot to look forward to. Not only will you be able to replay through the game’s iconic story, but you can also take part in multiplayer battles that feature Warcraft 3’s real-time strategy combat. It’s a blast from the past, for sure, and one that will no doubt be enjoyed for months and years to come.

You can keep up to date with all of our Warcraft 3: Reforged news by heading over to our main hub. Of course, we’ll be diving into the game as the week carries on to see just how well the changes Blizzard has made to the 20 plus-year-old game stand up, and you can let us know your thoughts on it down in the comments below. What do you think about Warcraft 3: Reforged? Are you excited to play it? Or is it a game that you plan to let pass you by? We’d love to know.