AMD's new Raise the Game bundles offer Resident Evil 3 & MHW: Iceborne If you're looking to get your hands on an AMD Radeon graphics card, their latest bundles get you Resident Evil 3 Remake and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for free.

It’s hard to say whether now is the right time or not to start looking for new GPUs with the cusp of another generation of consoles and PC technology on the horizon, but if you’re in the market anyways, AMD is sweetening the deal with their latest Raise the Game bundles. Getting an AMD Radeon 5500 or better will get you free game bundles including Resident Evil 3, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and more.

AMD announced their latest Raise the Game offer on February 4, 2020 via the AMD website. The offer gives players the opportunity to pick up a few free games with the purchase of an AMD Radeon graphics card, along with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Resident Evil 3, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (the base game and expansion), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Warcraft 3: Reforged are on offer, but the bundles differ in which of these games they offer depending on which AMD Radeon card you buy.

Resident Evil 3 is easily the highlight of each of AMD's new Raise the Game Radeon graphics card bundles.

AMD Radeon Raise the Game Bundles

Here’s each of the bundles available from AMD and what they contain:

AMD Radeon RX 5700 & 5700 XT: Resident Evil 3, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC

Resident Evil 3, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT: Resident Evil 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Warcraft 3: Reforged, 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC

Resident Evil 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Warcraft 3: Reforged, 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC AMD Radeon RX 5500 & 5500M: Resident Evil 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

In addition to these above bundles, those who purchase a qualifying graphics card (AMD Radeon VII, AMD Radeon RX Vega Series, AMD Radeon RX 590, AMD Radeon RX 580, AMD Radeon™ RX 570, AMD Radeon™ RX 560) can still score themselves a free 3 month pass to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

From the front, it might look like the 5500 XT is the best deal on here, but it doesn’t have Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for PC, which is a gift that will keep on giving. It instead has Warcraft 3: Reforged, which has caught a wealth of flak from players for being both a poor remaster and removing original ways to play the game (a fact which has earned it a historically low Metacritic score).

Either way, you’re getting the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake, which is shaping up to bring every bit of the goods expected of a sequel to 2019’s zombie horror masterpiece, so you can’t truly go wrong if you’ve been looking for a new GPU for your gaming rig.