Monopoly is free to play on Uplay this week only
Ubisoft says you can pass Go, you can collect a free copy of Monopoly, and you can do it before the end of the week before this deal disappears.
Ubisoft says you can pass Go, you can collect a free copy of Monopoly, and you can do it before the end of the week before this deal disappears.
Ubisoft's premium subscription service, Uplay+ is now available on Windows PC.
The latest Uplay limited-time promotion is giving away free copies of For Honor Standard Edition, and best of all, it's yours to keep.
Ubisoft has taken the stage at its E3 2019 presentation to announce Uplay+, a new subscription service offering unlimted access to studio games.
Another game once listed on Steam bites the dust as The Division 2 heads for the Epic Games Store.
Valve's stranglehold on PC gamers is slipping and this latest concession is a sign of weakness for Steam in the Launcher War.
Ubisoft is getting ready to give racing fans an experience that will take them racing on land, sea, and air.
PC gamers get an action adventure and RTS treat in celebration of ten years for Assassin's Creed and World in Conflict.
Ubisoft’s shooter goes free for the weekend ahead of delayed Blood Orchid update.
Find out if your PC has what it takes to run with The Coon.