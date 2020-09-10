Far Cry 6 pre-order and Collector's Edition guide Pre-orders are now open for Far Cry 6 and would-be players can snag all sorts of glorious bonuses.

Far Cry 6 is still a little while away but those that are keen on the next entry in the series can already secure themselves a copy. Whether you want a Standard Edition or you’re searching for the ultimate Collector’s Edition, you can find the one you need in our Far Cry 6 pre-order guide.

Far Cry 6 pre-order guide

Far Cry 6 is scheduled to release on February 18th, 2021, across Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Uplay, and the Epic Games Store. Much like a lot of other titles releasing around this time, purchasing a copy on an Xbox One or PS4 will mean you can upgrade to the Xbox Series S|X or PlayStation 5 version for no extra cost.

Libertad Pack

No matter which version of Far Cry 6 you end up pre-ordering, all of them come with the Libertad Pack. This pack includes the Libertad Outfit and the Discos Locos, a weapon that fires discs at your enemies.

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Far Cry 6 nets you a copy of the game as well as the Libertad Pack.

Gold Edition

The Gold Edition of Far Cry 6 has the base game, the Libertad Pack, as well as the Season Pass. The pass offers three DLCs and more unannounced content.

Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition of Far Cry 6 comes with the base game, Libertad Pack, the Season Pass, and the Ultimate Pack. This pack contains the Vice Pack, Croc Hunter Pack, and Jungle Expedition Pack. These packs look to feature themed clothing and vehicles. Aside from the Ubisoft Store, it seems the only place stocking the physical version of the Ultimate Edition is Best Buy, and even then it's just the Xbox version. However, the Ultimate Edition is available digitally across the board.

Xbox One Best Buy $119.99



Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition of Far Cry 6 includes the base game, Libertad Pack, Season Pass, everything from the Ultimate Edition, as well as replica of the Tostador flamethrower, measuring in at 72 cm/28 inches. But that’s not all! There’s also a special collector’s case, an A4 artbook, stickers, game soundtrack, Chorizo dog keyring, as well as a map of the area you will be liberating in Far Cry 6. You will need to order this one directly through the Ubisoft Store.

With Far Cry 6 releasing at the start of 2021, now’s the time to think about what edition of the game you want to pick up. For those chasing the Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition, it’s best to get your pre-order in sooner rather than later, lest it sell out. Check out the Shacknews Far Cry 6 page for our coverage leading up to and after its release.