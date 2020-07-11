How to link your Ubisoft Uplay account to Twitch This step-by-step process will link your Ubisoft Uplay account to your Twitch account, enabling you to receive special drops.

Ubisoft occasionally likes to run promotions where Uplay users can pick up free drops via Twitch. They'll range from small items like items for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege to much bigger things, like a full copy of Watch Dogs 2 during the Ubisoft Forward 2020 presentation. But in order to claim these items, you'll first need to link your Uplay account with your Twitch account. If you don't know how to do so, Shacknews is here to help.

How to link your Ubisoft Uplay account to Twitch

Linking your Uplay account to your Twitch account is a simple process. Twitch will handle the heavy lifting, but first, you'll need to go through a few steps.

Visit this special landing page on the Ubisoft website. Click on "Get Started," where you will be prompted to log into your Twitch account. A popup window will open where you will be prompted to log into your Uplay and/or Twitch accounts. Once you are logged into both accounts, you will be given a confirmation message and taken to your inventory screen. Here, you can see anything you've earned from any Ubisoft broadcast where Twitch Drops are enabled.

Congratulations, your Uplay and Twitch accounts are now linked. If you are watching the Ubisoft Forward 2020 presentation on the Ubisoft Twitch channel between 11:30AM and 1:30PM PT on Sunday, July 12, you will receive a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 for PC. Your copy of Watch Dogs 2 will appear in your Uplay catalog the day after the presentation, on July 13, 2020.

Now that your Uplay and Twitch accounts are linked, you can not only receive Watch Dogs 2 for free, but you're also set up to receive drops from any future Ubisoft event and redeem any special Twitch-related goodies directly from Twitch. Be sure to keep up with Shacknews for all of the latest from this year's Ubisoft Forward presentation.