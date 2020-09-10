Watch Dogs: Legion pre-order and Collector's Edition guide The next entry in the Watch Dogs franchise is almost here and pre-orders are now open for those that want extra goodies with Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion is releasing soon and pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition, Standard Edition, and a few others are now live. For those that want to get the most bang for their buck, picking the right edition is going to be a critical moment.

Watch Dogs: Legion pre-order guide

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to release on October 29, 2020, on Windows via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Xbox One, Stadia, and PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, Legion will be releasing on Xbox Series S|X on November 10, 2020, and on an as-yet unspecified date on PlayStation 5.

All of the following versions can be purchased through Ubisoft's own storefront. Be sure to utilize the Watch Dogs: Legion version-selector so you get exactly what you need.

Pre-order bonus: Golden King Pack

For those that slam down a pre-order of Watch Dogs: Legion (regardless of version), the Golden King Pack awaits. This pack contains a terrifying skeletal mask replete with golden jaw and crow, two golden skins for weapons, as well as an over-the-top golden skin for a vehicle.

Standard Edition – $ 59.99 USD

The Standard Edition of Watch Dogs: Legion includes the base game and the Golden King Pack. This will get you in and playing on release. Though the recommended retail price is $60 USD, some sellers have it for a bit cheaper.

Gold Edition Steelbook– $109.99 USD

The Gold Edition of Watch Dogs: Legion includes the base game, Golden King Pack, as well as the Season Pass, which includes 4 unique heroes, missions, masks, and a vehicle. All of this is wrapped in a lovely steelbook.

Collector’s Edition – $189.99 USD

The Collector’s Edition of Watch Dogs: Legion comes with all previous goodies (Golden King Pack and Season Pass) as well as the Ultimate Pack and Collector’s Bundle. The Ultimate Pack includes the Urban Jungle Pack, which is three heroes and three masks. The Collector’s Bundle looks to feature an impressive skull statue, a steel case, stickers, and some artwork. This edition will be tough to get your hands on and may sell out.

Ultimate Edition – $119.99 USD

The Ultimate Edition of Watch Dogs: Legion is a digital version featuring the base game, Golden King Pack, Season Pass, and the Ultimate Pack. This is avaiable across all platforms through said platform's storefront.

UPLAY+ – $14.99 USD/per month

Though not technically one you can buy outright, the UPLAY+ version of Watch Dogs: Legion is acquired by simply subscribing to the UPLAY+ service. For this version, players get everything in the Ultimate Edition plus access to the other games that are available through Ubisoft’s gaming library.

It’s worth noting that, right now, would-be PlayStation 5 users can only purchase the Standard Edition and the Gold Edition. Thankfully, according to the fine print on the site, those that purchase Watch Dogs: Legion on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost.

Watch Dogs: Legion is only a month or two away, depending on the platform you wish to play. If you’re the type of person that enjoys the bonuses of pre-ordering, make sure you get the version that’s right for you. When that’s all sorted, check out the Shacknews Watch Dogs: Legion page for our ongoing coverage of Ubisoft’s third entry into the series.